For two and a half centuries electric eels have fascinated scientists with their ability to generate strong electric discharges at will.
They were first discovered and reported on by Alexander von Humboldt, the famous German naturalist (who gave his name to our northern Nevada river) while exploring the deep jungles of South America. On one expedition, he made a side journey to the swamps of Calabozo, Venezuela, to look for a strange electric fish he was told about along the away.
When he arrived at the confluence of the Orinoco River the natives attempted to catch an electric eel for him to take back to Germany. This was not as easy as it seemed because the eels could not be caught with ordinary nets since they buried themselves deeply into the muddy bottoms of the broad marshland.
Not wanting the exploring party to go away empty handed the Indians drove a pack of wild horses into the lagoon with the idea that the enraged eels would soon expend themselves shocking the horses. After a while five large eels were captured for Humboldt to take back to Berlin where scientists were probably shocked to see such creatures.
Last week a paper was published in Nature Communications, with the imposing title: “Unexpected Species Diversity in Electric Eels with a Description of the Strongest Living Bioelectricity Generator.” Written by a team of scientists headed by C. David de Santana, it identifies two new species of electric eels and highlighted how much remains to be discovered within the Amazon rainforest, arguably one of Earth’s biodiversity hotspots.
According to de Santana, the newly found eels grow to be eight feet long and are quite common in the area examined. Said de Santana: “If you can discover a new eight-foot-long fish after 250 years of scientific exploration, can you imagine what remains to be discovered in that region?”
In all, 250 species of electricity-generating fish are known to live in South America but only the electric eel uses shocks to stun or kill its prey. Most electric fish only use their unique power to navigate and communicate with the electricity they produce.
Because all of the eels he examined looked pretty much the same, Professor de Santana turned to the animals’ DNA and found genetic differences that indicated his captured specimens represented three different species.
It seems each of the three species has its own geographic distribution as well. The long recognized Electrophorus electricus, once thought to be widely distributed across the continent, actually appears to be confined to the highlands of the Guiana Shield, an ancient geological formation where clear waters tumble over rapids and falls. Electrophorus voltai, one of the two newly discovered species and the one with the highest voltage, primarily lives further south on the Brazilian Shield, a similar highland region. The third species, Electrophorus varii, named after the late Smithsonian ichthyologist Richard Vari, swims through murky, slow-flowing lowland waters.
You have free articles remaining.
Just so you know, animals that produce electricity are quite widespread throughout the world. The torpedo ray that lives along the coastlines of Canada and eastern United States can produce potentials of up to 200 volts and if swimming in the Nile you have to watch out for electric catfish that can sting with 350 volts. But the new species discovered by Dr. de Santana produces the highest voltage discharge of any known animal, with a shock of 860 volts from end to end as recorded on an angry specimen. This is well above the usual peak voltage of 650 previously cited for the type of eels discovered by Humboldt.
Despite its name, the electric eel is not really an eel at all but is more related to the catfish. It is so unique that up until now there was only one species in its genus of Electrophorus electricus.
Since their discovery in 1800, it took a while for scientists to determine how they were able to generate electricity.
Contained within their bodies are special electrical organs with cells called electrocytes that store power like tiny batteries. The actual electrical producing regions of their body works with the action of open ion channels that allow sodium atoms to flow through but create a sudden difference in potential when the transport is reversed on a nerve command from the brain. By placing many such sites in series a large voltage difference is formed.
Just for the record, an equivalent circuit making 860 volts requires one to put 580 D-size batteries in series, not a simple arrangement as you can see, but somehow the fish manages this and does not get shocked itself.
When threatened or attacking prey, these cells will discharge simultaneously, emitting a burst of voltage over seven times a standard U.S. wall socket. A large and robust electric eel can deliver a jolt of current totaling over an ampere if the conditions are right, indicating a power output on the order of 860 watts that can produce a brief and painful numbing shock, something akin to the discharge from a Taser stun gun.
The fact that the animal uses water as its habitat only increases the risk of danger since the electric field can extend many feet in distance from its body.
Precautions must be taken for aquarium caretakers and biologists attempting to handle or examine electric eels. While the voltage they create may seem like a large number it is only produced in bursts that typically last only a few milliseconds in width. Thankfully such a shock is extremely unlikely to be deadly for an adult human due to the very short duration because it is said you need at least 0.7 amperes for 30 milliseconds to be fatal.
Whether the newly discovered high voltage eel, Electrophorus voltaic, can physically generate this duration of jolt has yet to be observed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.