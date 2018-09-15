We would listen with wonder when my dad told the story of the 1938 Hurricane. He was just a kid when the eye made landfall on Long Island, in Babylon, New York where he lived. It was a frightening story.
My grandmother’s house was situated along a canal that led directly into a bay, and beyond that only the sand dune barrier called Fire Island stood between the village and the ocean. Due to the gigantic storm surge, the water level down in the canal rose 7 feet in a few hours. Luckily, my grandfather had built their home on pilings four feet above ground and at the crest of the storm only the bottom of their back porch door got wet.
That hurricane, officially determined to be a Category 3 when it hit the mainland, killed 682 people and destroyed more than 57,000 homes as it traveled rapidly across Long Island and continued into Connecticut and Rhode Island, stopping only when it hit Montreal, Canada. Winds from that storm were estimated at 120 mph at the top of the Empire State Building in New York City. It remains the most powerful and deadliest hurricane in recorded New England history.
By far the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States occurred in 1900 when a Category 4 storm hit Galveston, Texas. Due to inadequate record keeping back then the estimate on the number of fatalities varies between 6,000 and 12,000, mostly due to the enormous storm surge of 12 feet that covered the island, trapping people in the upper confines of their homes until they were washed away into the pounding ocean. The storm eventually wiggled its way north, just missing Chicago, and onto Canada where it caused over 100 deaths mainly due to sunken vessels off the coast of Newfoundland.
Last year, Hurricane Maria that hit Dominica and Puerto Rico was registered as a Category 5 storm. It caused catastrophic damage to the entirety of Dominica such that much of the housing and infrastructure was left beyond repair and the island’s lush vegetation practically eradicated. Puerto Rico also suffered cataclysmic damage from Maria as well. That storm caused the worst electrical blackout in recorded history and as of today, thousands of homes and businesses are still without power. Total losses from Maria are recorded as 3,057 killed with economic damage almost $100 billion.
As you probably know, weather people like to report the magnitude of a hurricane on the Saffir–Simpson hurricane wind scale (SSHWS). At the present there are five levels that classify Western Hemisphere tropical cyclones (as our hurricanes are officially called):
Category 1: Winds 74 – 95 mph, Usually no significant structural damage
Category 2: Winds 96 – 110 mph, Damage to roofing material, trees uprooted
Category 3: Winds 111 – 129 mph, Mobile homes destroyed, flooding inland
Category 4: Winds 130 – 156 mph, Extensive damage and beach erosion
Category 5: Winds greater than 157 mph, Almost all structures destroyed
Developed in 1971 by civil engineer Herbert Saffir and meteorologist Robert Simpson, the scale gives one way to gauge the intensity of an approaching hurricane much like the Fujita scale for rating tornado power. Both scales are based primarily on the damage the wind can inflict on human-built structures and vegetation, although the hurricane scale does not now take storm surge into account.
When first devised by Saffir and Simpson the scale included storm surge as a factor but this was removed by the National Hurricane Center in 2009 to simplify the process. Because the scale excludes the extent of flooding, storm surge estimations and accumulated rainfall, a Category 2 hurricane which hits a major city will likely do far more collective damage than a Category 5 hurricane that hits a rural area. Statistics show that storm surge is the largest cause of death for any hurricane-type storm.
Like star magnitudes, the Saffir-Simpson category scale is roughly logarithmic in wind speed with the top wind speed for a certain Category “c” (c = 1 ... 4) expressed approximately as:
Top wind speed (mph) = 83 × 10%5E(c⁄15)
Putting in a c = 5 gives a top wind speed of 179 mph but on the actual scale it is left open.
After the fierce 2005 Atlantic hurricane season and especially Hurricane Patricia, some (usually local politicians) brought up the suggestion of introducing a Category 6 to the scale. Of the 33 hurricanes currently considered to have attained Category 5 status in the Atlantic, seven had wind speeds greater than 180 mph: the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, Allen (1980), Gilbert (1988), Mitch (1998), Rita (2005), Wilma (2005) and Irma (2017).
