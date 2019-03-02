A new study published last week in Nature Scientific Reports details work at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering where a team of scientists have invented a completely new form of metal. By taking nickel and adding billions of nano-cavities inside they have created a substance that is as strong as steel but 10 times lighter.
The empty space of the pores, and the self-assembly process in which they are formed, makes this innovative metal resemble a natural biological material such as wood. The study was led by James Pikul, assistant professor at the school. All of the information for this column is taken from their website, www.seas.upenn.edu, which gives details on this interesting achievement.
“The reason we call it metallic wood is not just its density, which is about that of wood, but its cellular nature,” Pikul says. “Cellular materials are porous; if you look at wood grain, that’s what you’re seeing — parts that are thick and dense and made to hold the structure, and parts that are porous and made to support biological functions, like transport to and from cells.”
He goes on to say that the empty space in the “wood” could be impregnated with other materials to give it enhanced mechanical properties. For example, he says that infusing the scaffolding material with anode and cathode compounds would enable the substance to serve double duty: a plane wing or prosthetic leg that’s also a battery.
The photo shows “strut-like” structures that are 10 nanometers wide (about 100 nickel atoms across) but hundreds of times longer. They are thinking that someday this pattern may be constructed using a 3-D printer.
“We’ve known that going smaller gets you stronger for some time,” Pikul says, “but people haven’t been able to make these structures with strong materials that are big enough that you’d be able to do something useful. Most examples made from strong materials have been about the size of a small flea, but with our approach, we can make metallic wood samples that are 400 times larger.”
What does he mean when he says going “smaller gets you stronger”? Engineers often gauge the strength of a structural material using a parameter called its yield point. This number determines the limits of performance for mechanical components and represents the upper limit to forces that can be applied without permanently deforming the object. It is a fundamental property of the material.
Metals like steel and titanium have very high yield points – on the order of 100,000 pounds per square inch. That is why steel is used for bridges and titanium for airplane wings. Once the material is pushed past this limit however, it deforms and stays that way permanently.
Sometimes it is OK to plastically deform a metal. Take for example when you mount a fence to one of those green posts and twist a length of wire to hold it in place. Even though you have exceeded the yield strength of the iron wire it works fine and holds the fence in position. But, on the other hand, there are instances where pushing a metal past its yield point is not acceptable. Just imagine if you will, looking out of the window of an airplane, and seeing that the wing which for the last hour had been elastically flexing up and down is now suddenly and irreversibly bent into another position. That would not be OK.
For most malleable metals such as iron, titanium or aluminum it turns out that yield strengths are inherently due to defects in the arrangement of atoms within the material. A block of steel where every atom was perfectly aligned with its neighbors would be 10 times stronger than what can currently be produced because all steel items have atomic defects within them.
Materials researchers for years have been trying to reduce the phenomenon of imperfection by adjusting how things pack together on an atomic level. By designing structures at nanoscale levels new material configurations may be invented that have vastly improved mechanical properties.
Pikul’s method to make this metallic “wood” starts with tiny plastic spheres, a few hundred nanometers in diameter, suspended in water. When the water is slowly evaporated, the spheres settle and stack like cannonballs, providing an orderly, crystalline framework. Using electroplating, the same technique that adds a thin layer of chrome to a cars bumper, the researchers then infiltrate the plastic spheres with nickel. Once the nickel is in place, the plastic spheres are dissolved with a solvent, leaving an open network of metallic struts.
Because roughly 70 percent of the resulting material is empty space, this nickel-based substance has a density that is extremely low in relation to its strength. A brick made of the new material can just about float on water – just like old cellulose based wood – but it is much stronger.
At this point Professor Pikul and his colleagues are exploring the ways other materials can be integrated into the pores in their metallic wood’s scaffolding, saying that maybe one day they could fill that space with living organisms or materials that store energy.
