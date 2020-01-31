Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New Chinese virus vs. the 1918 flu

Since they affect our health, economy, and basic quality of life, one good question to ask is: where do all of these viruses come from? The quick answer is that all seem to stem from human interaction with animals. SARS is thought to be an animal virus from civet cats and first infected humans in the Guangdong province of southern China in 2002. MERS may have come from bats passing infections to camels which somehow became involved in its spread to humans. Even the deadly Ebola was thought to be caused by bats.

But the worst deadly disease ever to hit our planet, the Great Influenza Pandemic which caused the deaths of up to 50 million people worldwide, including 500,000 Americans, started on a Kansas pig farm a hundred years ago. Let’s take a look at that one.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Haskell County, named in honor of Congressman Dudley Haskell, was one of the poorest regions in the state with most of the population being farmers that raised grains, poultry, cattle and hogs. Sod-houses were so common in Haskell that the main post office was located in a dug-out sod home and in Haskell the smell of manure meant economic activity.