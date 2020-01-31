Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New Chinese virus vs. the 1918 flu

The latest scary new virus from China has made headlines for the last several weeks as the infection rate and death toll seems to rise exponentially. Only a few days ago a lockdown of 56 million people by Chinese authorities was put in place in an effort to stem the infection rate. To Americans this amount of people is on a different level than we are used to because it means more people than those living in Southern California and New York State combined.
This new affliction seems to have started just before Christmas holiday in a seafood and live-animal wet market in Wuhan, a Chinese city smack in the middle of the most densely populated section of the country. The outbreak belongs to the coronavirus family, a lethal group that was also responsible for the 2003 SARS epidemic which infected 8,098 people. The MERS occurrence that began on the Arabian Peninsula in 2012 was also caused by a coronavirus.
After a month of dealing with the Wuhan crisis some things are known. It seems that this strain is very highly infective. For perspective, the SARS virus has a relatively low reproductive ratio of 0.5, meaning that every two cases of SARS results in only one additional infection, statistically speaking. Latest data from WHO suggests that the Wuhan virus has a ratio of between 1.4 and 2.5, meaning that one person may be able to start two secondary cases.
In addition, people can catch it from individuals who aren’t even sick yet. This powerful relationship is all that is needed to begin a chain reaction catastrophe.
Since they affect our health, economy, and basic quality of life, one good question to ask is: where do all of these viruses come from? The quick answer is that all seem to stem from human interaction with animals. SARS is thought to be an animal virus from civet cats and first infected humans in the Guangdong province of southern China in 2002. MERS may have come from bats passing infections to camels which somehow became involved in its spread to humans. Even the deadly Ebola was thought to be caused by bats.
But the worst deadly disease ever to hit our planet, the Great Influenza Pandemic which caused the deaths of up to 50 million people worldwide, including 500,000 Americans, started on a Kansas pig farm a hundred years ago. Let’s take a look at that one.
Haskell County, named in honor of Congressman Dudley Haskell, was one of the poorest regions in the state with most of the population being farmers that raised grains, poultry, cattle and hogs. Sod-houses were so common in Haskell that the main post office was located in a dug-out sod home and in Haskell the smell of manure meant economic activity.
Somehow and somewhere in that tiny plot of land, 24 miles square, an avian virus mutated into something evil that roared around the world in weeks like a juggernaut. It is thought the virus jumped from birds to pigs and then to humans. The story of its rise and effects is interesting and I have extracted my information from an informative book, “The Great Influenza” by John Barry, who tells the story quite well.
Sometime in February 1918, as reported in the local newspaper, The Santa Fe Monitor, a wave of farmers became sick, some with pneumonia. Because the population was less than 2,000, the virus ran through all of the cases it could hitting the strongest, the healthiest, and the most robust people in the county as suddenly as if they had been shot. A few young people even died.
But, interestingly, the situation peaked and within a few weeks it was gone. Unfortunately, during that time some of the residents traveled to visit relatives stationed at Camp Funston only a few hundred miles away, an Army camp holding 56,000 troops and fertile ground for the virus to grow.
On March 4, 1918, the first soldier at the camp — a company cook — reported ill with influenza. Within three weeks more than 1,100 others were sick enough to require hospitalization, and thousands more – the precise number was not recorded – needed treatment at infirmaries scattered around the base.
Because America was officially involved in WWI at this time Funston fed a constant stream of men to other American locations and to Europe. Soldiers moved uninterrupted between Funston and the outside world, especially to other army bases and those in France. By March 18, army camps in Georgia saw their first cases of influenza and at the end of April 24 of the 36 main Army camps in the United States suffered an influenza epidemic. Within six months this flu, starting in Haskell, spread worldwide, killing millions. It probably shortened WWI to a degree. Soldiers were too sick to fight.
But where did this new Wuhan coronavirus come from? Already the death toll (as of Thursday Jan 30, 2020) has risen to 170, with a total of 7,711 infected and no end in sight. A NYT article by David Quammen, a well-known science writer, describes how Zheng-Li Shi, of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, claims it started as a bat virus that spilled over to humans when people ate infected animals. In a 2017 paper, Dr. Shi set out how, after nearly five years of collecting fecal samples from bats in a cave in Yunnan Province, over a thousand miles southwest of Wuhan, he had found coronaviruses in four different species of bats living there. The genome of that virus, Dr. Shi and her colleagues have now announced, is 96 percent identical to the Wuhan virus that has recently been found in humans.
I call your attention to the fact that Dr. Shi lives in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.