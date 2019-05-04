Plastics are generally considered insulators. Because they lack mobile electrons within their structure they usually do not conduct electricity or thermal energy as well as metals do.
Take Teflon for example. It is one of the best electrical insulators in the world. This white, slippery solid has over 20 orders of magnitude higher electrical resistivity than pure copper and is often used as insulation for copper wire.
The same holds true for heat transfer. Teflon is a far better thermal insulator than copper by a factor of over 1600. Although thermal energy is usually transmitted by atomic vibrations (phonons) within the material, electrons play a large part as well, giving metals the edge over plastics.
Now a team of MIT engineers have modified this picture of plastic insulators and have fabricated thin polymer films that can actually conduct heat along their length almost as well as metals do. The group’s results, published in the journal Nature Communications, may spur the development of heat conducting polymer materials as lightweight, flexible, and corrosion-resistant alternatives to traditional metal heat conductors. Several applications have already been suggested such as heat dissipating fins in laptops and cellphones and corrosion resistant cooling elements for cars and refrigerators.
“We think this result is a step to stimulate the field,” says Gang Chen, the senior Professor of Power Engineering at MIT, and co-author on the paper. “Our bigger vision is, these properties of polymers can create new applications and perhaps new industries, and may replace metals as heat exchangers.”
Back in 2010, the scientists of this project reported success in fabricating thin fibers of polyethylene that were 300 times more thermally conductive than normal polyethylene, about as conductive as most metals. Their results, published in Nature Nanotechnology, drew the attention of various industries, including manufacturers of heat exchangers, computer core processors, and even race cars.
Somehow the fibers, only one-hundredth the diameter of a human hair, conducted higher thermal energy along their length than a bulk three dimensional specimen. The next step in this process was to make a conducting sheet of the polymer – a tall order due to the fact that polyethylene is usually fabricated as a spaghetti-like tangle of molecular chains.
The researchers investigated ways to untangle the polyethylene molecular kinks and knots, to form parallel chains along which heat can be better conducted. This was accomplished by dissolving the polyethylene in a solution that prompted the coiled chains to expand and untangle. By coiling this up on a roll drawing machine, the film in the end became thinner than ordinary plastic wrap but the molecules were aligned to one path direction. To test the new polymer film, a heat conduction apparatus was constructed that measured the thermal flow between two points. While most polymers show a thermal conductivity of between 0.1 and 0.5 watts/meter – deg C, the new fiber film indicated a value of 60 – a vast increase. This put the fiber sheet way above steel, which only has a value of 15 using the same units.
To understand why these engineered polyethylene films have such an unusually high thermal conductivity, the team imaged the films using X-ray scattering at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Photon Source at the Argonne National Laboratory. They found that if you remove the coils in the linear chains you increase the conductivity, the thought being that heat, acting as a vibration, has a harder time flowing through a disordered structure than through a simple one-dimensional fiber of the same material.
Creating a film of polyethylene that conducts heat along the length of the fibers can have interesting and practical possibilities. A unidirectional heat conductor that could be used to carry heat away along a specified direction and would be ideal for laptop heat removal. Sucking heat from a microprocessor to a fan array and not letting it leak as it is moving would keep the inside cooler. Another use could be in the form of a PEX-like tubing system that insulated the radial dimension but allowed heat to flow axially along the tube.
Lastly, think of a coffee cup that conducted heat down to the table instead of outward to your fingers.
