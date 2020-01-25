Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New solid state UV lasers

Researchers at Nagoya University, Japan, have announced this week they have developed a semiconductor laser that emits the shortest-wavelength ultraviolet light to-date. The emission is so far into the ultraviolet that it can easily replace some of the common yet bulky methods of making UV in use today.
For example, remember the old violet ozone generating bulbs sometimes found in commercial hand dryers? Those contained mercury and needed a large current limit ballast to operate. These potentially can be replaced with this new diode laser and because it is a semiconductor, it only needs a few volts to operate. Also, since its output is shortwave it has the ability to kill bacteria and may be a safer alternative to mould based antibiotics in the area of disinfection. In the coming years you will see UV diode lasers of this sort being used for dermatology as well.
Their paper, “A 271.8 nm Deep-ultraviolet Laser Diode for Room Temperature Operation,” published online in Applied Physics Express, details the achievement of Chiaki Sasaoka a professor at the Center for Integrated Research of Future Electronics. Working in conjunction with the Asahi Kasei Corporation, a giant Japanese chemical company whose main products are chemicals, and electronics, this is a device that the world has been waiting for. Previous efforts in the development of ultraviolet laser diodes have only managed to achieve emissions down to 336 nanometers, just on the verge of visibility. This is a game changer.
Diode lasers seem to be everywhere these days. From supermarket checkout readers to laser pointers they have become quite commonplace and represent a vast market. To understand their operation, all we have to do is to look at a simple light emitting diode, or LED. When an LED is connected to a source of current, electrons drop from a higher energy level to a lower one giving off visible light in a process called spontaneous radiation. The larger the drop the shorter the wavelength of light they emit. A standard silicon diode used for battery chargers works in much the same way but because the energy “drop” between the P and N regions is only 0.7 volts, the emission is in the infrared region.
The choice of the semiconductor material determines the wavelength or color of the emitted light in any electro-optic device. LEDs are available in all colors and from infrared to ultraviolet but because the human eye is limited it cannot see the upper and lower wavelengths of the spectrum. Your TV remote uses an IR LED to communicate with the set and you cannot “see” the output.
Here is a simple experiment you can try at home to prove this. Point your TV remote towards your phone camera and push any button. Your camera will detect the IR blinking from the remote’s LED but your eye will not. In doing this with my Apple phone I found I had to use the “selfie” camera mode to observe the emission from my TV remote. Obviously, the forward looking camera must be of a different construction than the back one. It is said that rattlesnakes can detect IR so you may be able to frighten one away if you point a TV remote towards it – maybe.
But those are LEDs. For a diode to become a laser a specially constructed cavity is required within the semiconductor material that allows stimulated emission to be produced. This resonant box is where light with only the same phase, coherence and wavelength is allowed. This means laser diodes are inherently more complicated in their construction than a simple LED and cost more as well.
To make their UV laser, the Nagoya team used a high quality aluminum nitride substrate as their base on which they placed the P and N semiconductor layers. Using a pure foundation is necessary they said because lower quality AlN contains a large amount of crystal defects and ultimately impacts the efficiency of the diode’s active layer. Any defect in the diode structure drains electrical energy from the main goal of producing the UV radiation and wastes it away as heat.
According to their paper, the team utilized the compound semiconductor, aluminum gallium nitride (AlGaN), usually found in blue LEDs, to construct the laser and doped the active regions with traces of silicon to enable it to carry electricity. One innovation that Sasaoka described was the variation in composition of the various layers where the aluminum content was made highest at the bottom and less at the top. The researchers believe this gradient enhances the flow of positively charged holes into the laser region. A top contact layer to the diode was made from P-type AlGaN doped with magnesium. When they operated the device with an applied potential of 13.8 volts, a deep UV output was seen (see photo).
Because the amount of information you can store in optical memory systems such as DVDs depends on the wavelength, it is advantageous to reduce this parameter. This is why Blu-tay uses violet lasers to write and sense digital signals. With the advent of shorter wavelength UV lasers, it may be possible to double or even triple the normal storage capacity in the near future.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.