Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New solid state UV lasers

Diode lasers seem to be everywhere these days. From supermarket checkout readers to laser pointers they have become quite commonplace and represent a vast market. To understand their operation, all we have to do is to look at a simple light emitting diode, or LED. When an LED is connected to a source of current, electrons drop from a higher energy level to a lower one giving off visible light in a process called spontaneous radiation. The larger the drop the shorter the wavelength of light they emit. A standard silicon diode used for battery chargers works in much the same way but because the energy “drop” between the P and N regions is only 0.7 volts, the emission is in the infrared region.

The choice of the semiconductor material determines the wavelength or color of the emitted light in any electro-optic device. LEDs are available in all colors and from infrared to ultraviolet but because the human eye is limited it cannot see the upper and lower wavelengths of the spectrum. Your TV remote uses an IR LED to communicate with the set and you cannot “see” the output.