They delivered the greenhouse kit I bought from a company in Vancouver last week. It came packed in a large wooden crate. Waking early on Saturday morning I was determined to put it all together in one day so Mira could begin moving some of the tomato plants that hadn’t finished ripening fully inside before the cold Ryndon nights adjusted the living, dark green leaves to dead brown.
Searching the box for some kind of lid or cover that could be easily removed, I was stopped stone cold in my tracks by the screws they used to assemble the box. They were some kind of weird four-sided head hole indicating the Phillips bit I had searched for and placed into my drill was useless.
Like most people I can’t stand it when a project jams up because of some unforeseen hitch. No one in a million years could have predicted this. Trying an Allen key or a Torx bit didn’t help at either.
Making umpteen, calls I found the hardware store in Carlin has special drivers designed for these “Canadian” screws and they even had bits for my hand drill. So I took Old Gerry to lunch at Chin’s, walked across the street and bought the tools. By now the day was shot anyway. The tomato plants would have to hold out a little longer.
Robertson screws have a square-shaped socket in the screw head and the hole has a slight taper to its depth. This angle on the slot was originally put there to make the manufacture of the screws practical using cold forming of the heads and allowing them to pop out easier from the machine.
The taper also provides two other advantages which have served to popularize the drive. First, it makes inserting the tool easier into the screw head and secondly, it helps keep the screw on the tool tip without the user needing to hold it there. Thus, Robertson screwdrivers are easy to use one-handed, because the special socket tends to retain the screw, even if it is shaken or bumped. You cannot do that with a Phillips or slot head.
Also, the square socket head is self-centering and does not cam-out like Phillips drywall screws. This is the annoying spinning action so common when the fastener hits some high resistance during insertion and the Phillips bit just grinds into the head cross, making the screw almost impossible now to remove.
Robertson screws were designed prior to WWI by Peter Lymburner Robertson, a Canadian inventor, with the express purpose being speeding up assembly lines. As you would expect, they are commonplace in Canada, though they have been used elsewhere within the world and have become much more common in other countries in recent years. Robertson fasteners have become popular in woodworking and in general construction and may someday replace Phillips in the area of attachments.
Looking at the Robertson website there is listed a story about how Peter Robertson came up with the square drive idea. The tale says that while he was demonstrating a slot-type spring loaded screwdriver in Montreal a hundred years ago, the blade slipped from the screw-slot and badly cut his hand. The incident inspired him to look at the disadvantages of the existing slot designs so he decided to invent an improved and safer screw and patented his invention (U.S. Patent 1,003,657) when he was only 30 years old.
With patent protection in hand, Robertson had licensed the screw design to a maker in England, but the party that he was dealing with intentionally drove the licensee company into bankruptcy and purchased the rights at a reduced price from the trustee, thus circumventing the original agreement. To free himself of these entanglements, Robertson spent a small fortune buying back the rights and subsequently refused to allow anyone else to make the screws under license.
Robertson’s refusal to license his square-drive screws prevented their widespread adoption in the United States, allowing the more widely licensed Phillips head type to gain wider acceptance. Still, when Henry Ford tried out the Robertson screws, he found that they saved considerable time in Model T production, amounting to roughly $2.65 per car. Adding this over 15 million cars built prior to the 1930s yields an extra $40 million profit just by changing the heads of a simple fastener.
Robertson settled his business in Milton, Ontario in 1908 with the main company building located on Bronte Street, where it still remains today. Robertson vastly expanded the local job market in Milton and within five years of breaking ground the company had established a strong industrial manufacturing presence in Milton, eventually employing almost 600 people by the mid 1950s. At that time within the company starting pay was 25 cents an hour.
During the mid 1930s Depression orders were reduced until the advent of WWII when the armed services needed tremendous quantities of brass screws and Robertson was there to supply them, especially for bonding the plywood frames in the British Mosquito bomber aircraft. By 1945, Robertson, now 66, started having health problems. He died September 28, 1951.
Today, Robertson Inc. is owned and operated by The Marmon Group of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Robertson Inc. currently manufactures overseas in China and is one of Canada’s largest suppliers of quality fasteners. Their Burlington headquarters is the main stocking and distribution center.
