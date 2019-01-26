I was almost to the car when I heard the last minute instructions blaring out from the upstairs window, obviously in reference to the wood wax I was asked to buy.
“And don’t get the kind that smells like chemicals.”
My Saturday list of “to-be-dones” was thus modified with another line item, irreversibly lowering the probability that I could get to work on something I wanted to do today. Continuing on to the hardware store where I grabbed some LED lamps to replace the spiral types that seem to be blowing out now around the house, I stood bewildered in the furniture wax aisle nosing around the cans and bottles attempting to get the directed type without a scent.
Invoking Larson’s Law of procurement, I bought several different cans of wood wax knowing full well at least one would be acceptable and I could bring the others back next week. Cross off one honey-do from the list and add a gold star somewhere.
Doing a little research later on I found that waxes are very interesting materials and one of the few items that can be classified as either animal, mineral or vegetable.
They are basically non-polar high molecular weight organics that are pliable and melt easily. Although wax molecules are individually held together by strong covalent bonds (think of a diamond) there is little bonding between molecules in a block of wax and this is what gives it the soft and rubbery feeling.
In chemistry class we used to say that waxes are like a bowl of wet spaghetti.
Although each strand is strong and holds together quite well by itself, the noodles can slide past each another rather easily, making the mass very deformable. The weak van der Waals forces between molecules are just barely enough to hold the mass together. But being malleable, waxes have many uses as we will see.
Probably the first wax object you had ever seen was a candle. Most candles today are made of paraffin wax, a hydrocarbon alkane obtained from the vacuum distillation of petroleum. It may be hard to believe but wax is sometimes the largest component obtained from an oil well, with some wells in the world containing up to 30 percent. This makes the raw stock of paraffin the least expensive wax around.
Paraffin, as you may know, is a soft, colorless solid that begins to melt above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Some common applications of paraffin besides candles include lubrication and electrical insulation, and as mentioned in this column, when dyed with pigment, kids’ crayons (March 2015).
Millions of tons of paraffin waxes are produced annually. Sometimes paraffin is used in the food industry to coat cheeses and make chewing gum. Most water seal products are simply paraffin wax diluted with solvents such as xylene. The lava lamps of the 1960s were manufactured with paraffin wax and water.
Beeswax, on the other hand, is used by honeybees to construct their combs to store larvae, honey and pollen within their hives. Candles made from beeswax are rare and expensive, sometimes costing up to 10 times the price of paraffin candles.
A beeswax candle will last significantly longer (2-5 times), burn brighter and drip very little, because this material has one of the highest melting points of all waxes (about 144 degrees F). Many churches, perhaps for these and traditional reasons, require beeswax candles at their services. As a passing nod to our industrious insect workers, it is estimated that honeybees must fly 150,000 miles to collect enough nectar to produce six pounds of honey — and all this just to secrete one pound of wax.
The first association I had with wax was not lighting candles but when my dad asked me to help Simonize the family car.
This was a periodic ritual I largely hated but acquiesced to because I drove the car as well. We actually used Turtle Wax for this chore, the kind with the distinctive shell-like can that touted a blend of carnauba wax, beeswax and natural oils. Rubbing it on and off, on and off, on and off, seemingly for hours did give one a sense of pride and accomplishment when finished because the car actually glowed in the sunlight.
Carnauba wax is obtained from the leaves of the palm Copernicia prunifera, a plant native to and grown only in northeastern Brazil. Sometimes called the “queen of waxes,” it is a hard, yellow-brown flake material obtained by beating the leaves of the tree to gather the wax.
Because carnauba can produce a glossy finish by filling in microscopic scratches on a surface, it is used in automobile waxes, shoe polishes, dental floss, food products such as sweets, instrument polishes and kitchen floor wax.
Furniture waxes and polishes also contain carnauba mixed with beeswax and turpentine. When the Beach Boys waxed down their surfboards they were using carnauba wax because it easily handles salt water environments without degradation.
It is interesting to note that the furniture wax Mira finally settled on for her project did contain carnauba wax but also fragrance of oranges as well, probably to mask the chemical vapors. I quickly disappeared from sight after giving her the bottles and cans.
