Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Star predicted to supernova

About 1,100 light years from Earth, this star system is in a heap of trouble. In a cataclysmic variable situation the two stars are close enough together such that the white dwarf’s intense gravity distorts the secondary star. Material from the secondary star, or donor star, is drawn into an accretion ring around the white dwarf. The material in the accretion disk emits strong UV and X-ray energy as it falls into the white dwarf and because mass is being added to the central star its gravitational pull is increasing. This causes more tugging on the outer star, reducing its radius of orbit. As this keeps happening there comes a point when the accretion rate will rise catastrophically, spilling mass at incredibly high rates onto the white dwarf. In the final days of this scenario, all of the mass from the outer star will fall onto the white dwarf, creating the supernova explosion.

The realization for this outcome came from routine analysis of V Sagittae’s brightness from old photos archived at the Harvard College Observatory that provided a detailed history going back to the year 1890. They found the star has been systematically gaining in intensity every year and has now increased by a factor of 10. This unprecedented behavior was confirmed with additional data collected from the American Association of Variable Star Observers that plotted an increase in magnitude by 2.4 units since 1907.