Landing at the Hilo International Airport last week brought us instant relief from the icy cold Elko is famous for. To see the color green for the first time in months reassured me that this was indeed an enchanted land. Everything was planned, even our trip up Mauna Kea to see the vast array of new observatories that have been built within the last decade. Some, like the mighty Keck Telescope, are the largest in the world. We would cover these instruments every year in Astronomy 101 and it was an exciting thought to visit them in person.
You may wonder why anyone would select the top of a volcano as a location for as delicate an instrument as a telescope where any amount of ground vibration would be a disaster when trying to focus the optics. No problem, Mauna Kea has been dormant for 500,000 years. But wasn’t the Hale Telescope, the 200-inch monster that was built in 1947 the largest in the world for at least four decades built in California to be near critical infrastructure (such as electricity)?
The answer to this question brings up a list of requirements for extra-large scopes. First you want to limit the amount of light pollution creeping in from nearby cities. The poor Hale is now rendered almost useless due to the teeming lights of both Los Angeles and San Diego. You also want a place where the weather cooperates by offering as many cloudless nights as possible. That is one strike against Mount Palomar where Hale is located because in the winter it routinely snows on the top, reducing the number of viewing days from precipitation.
Another mitigating factor against locating a new telescope within the continental United States is the need for pristine air. Imagine trying to take photographs of distant galaxies only to have it blurred from layers of smog distributed around the observatory. In addition to limiting resolution, sometimes smog will react with the aluminum coating on the telescope mirror, causing micro surface corrosion.
Another reason to select this location, as opposed to one, say, at the North Pole, is the fact that it offers one a complete view of the surrounding universe. Because the island site is the southernmost location in the United States, it gets a great 360-degree view as we travel in our orbit around the sun.
In the late 1960s famed astronomer Gerard Kuiper began seeking an arid site for building an infrared telescope. At first he began looking in Chile, especially in the Atacama Desert where it has never rained in recorded history, but he decided against this due to the political instability of the country. He next examined the Big Island of Hawaii and its large Mauna Kea, considered by some to be the highest island mountain in the world (from its base 17,000 feet below the ocean. While the summit is often covered with snow, the air is extremely dry and Kuiper discovered the low humidity was perfect for infrared signals. He persuaded the state’s Governor John A. Burns to bulldoze a dirt road to the summit where he set up a small telescope for testing. Due to some political wrangling, a larger telescope that Kuiper wanted NASA to build was awarded to the University of Hawaii’s professor of physics, John Jefferies. This infuriated Kuiper, who felt that “his mountain” had been “stolen” from him. In the end Kuiper abandoned his site on Mauna Kea and begin work in Arizona on another NASA project.
As of 2012, the Mauna Kea Science Reserve has 13 observation facilities, each funded by as many as 11 countries. It is one of the world’s premier observatories for optical, infrared, and submillimeter astronomy, and in 2009 was the largest measured by light gathering power. There are nine telescopes working in the visible and infrared spectrum, three in the submillimeter spectrum, and one in the radio spectrum, with mirrors or dishes ranging from 3 to 82 feet.
So as not to interfere with astronomy work on top of Mauna Kea, all 15,000 or so street lamps on the island are a special yellow with light generated by a Light Emitting Diode selected for a particular shade of tallow. White LEDs cannot be used because they contain a blue or violet LED to excite a phosphor that converts the blue light to a white light. After the conversion a large amount of this blue light leaks through the phosphor and this is most troubling to astronomers because it readily scatters in air, an effect called Rayleigh scattering. Yellow light, on the other hand can be easily filtered out.
