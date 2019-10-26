Weekly Puzzle

Joe started traveling towards Sam’s at 3 p.m. Sam lived on the top of a mountain and the walking distance to Sam’s was five miles. Initially, Joe walked one mile on flat ground at 4 miles per hour but then started climbing in elevation and slowing down linearly with respect to time as he progressed along. When he finally got to Sam’s he collapsed into a chair with zero velocity from exhaustion. What time did Joe get to Sam’s house?

Solution: 5:25 p.m.