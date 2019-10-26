Last week I was in Colorado Springs visiting a client. The short flight from Salt lake brought me to the prosperous little city snuggled at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Home to Pikes Peak and the Cheyenne Mountain Military Installation, it was also the location where Nikola Tesla, famed high voltage inventor, built his biggest working laboratory.
Because I was from American High Voltage it seemed only fitting that the trip include this “holy” site. As I waited for the customer to install our product into their system I found I had an afternoon free, so with the help of Google, I went looking for the property where the Tesla lab was originally built.
Somewhere in a little neighborhood on an obscure street now filled in with rows of houses was once the location of the largest Tesla Coil in the world. The step-up transformer he constructed there could hurl lightning bolts into the air and to the ground and it was where Tesla tried to fulfill his lifelong dream of transmitting power through the Earth without wires.
Financed by John Jacob Astor, American businessman and real estate developer, with $100,000 in his pocket Tesla traveled to Colorado Springs ostensibly with the goal of building a wireless communication system that could transmit radio messages. That’s at least how he sold the project to Astor, who wanted to compete with the Marconi wireless systems that were springing up around the world.
Because the El Paso Power Company, owned by another backer, promised free electricity for his experiments, Tesla jumped at the opportunity and began construction in May 1899 on a 60-by-70 foot wooden building at the corner of Kiowa and Foote Streets to serve as his laboratory.
Pictures of the structure are imposing. In the center of the main room Tesla fabricated a circular wooden wall six feet high and 50 feet in diameter on which he wound a two-turn primary cable. In the center of this was placed the transformer secondary of a hundred turns of finer wire. To provide power to this “magnifying transmitter,” as he called it, Tesla tapped into the streetcar line that stopped at the edge of the property.
Stepping up the line’s 500 volts to 40,000 volts with a huge 50 kilowatt Westinghouse 60-cycle transformer, Tesla drove the primary of his system. Using banks of capacitors to store energy and resonate with the primary circuit, Tesla could operate his coil at frequencies well beyond 100kHz.
On his arrival to Colorado Springs Tesla had told inquisitive reporters that he planned to conduct wireless telegraphy experiments with the aim of sending a signal from Pikes Peak to Paris. But, as all biographies on Tesla mention, this goal was secondary to the main task of transmitting electrical power without wires.
By resonating with the conductivity of the Earth, he reasoned, anyone with an antenna could tap into his transmitter. Thus, Tesla sought to generate a powerful current that could be sent into the ground.
For this to be feasible, he needed to push the voltage up as high as possible and select a proper frequency of operation. In order to both raise the voltage and adjust the frequency, Tesla varied the values for each component that fed power to his enormous “Tesla Coil.” To tune the secondary circuit he varied the capacitance by connecting the output wire to a three-foot copper clad ball that he had to raise in elevation beyond the roof of the lab.
To squeeze as much voltage out as possible, he installed a telescoping flagpole that permitted him to raise the ball 142 feet above the ground level. Although it was a “cut and try” procedure, he knew that only by selecting the highest “Q” topology could the greatest output power be realized.
From the ball on top of his lab Tesla produced artificial lightning with discharges up to 135 feet long, consisting of millions of volts. Thunder from the released energy was heard 15 miles away in Cripple Creek and neighbors sometimes observed sparks jumping between their feet and the ground. Sparks also sprang from water line taps when touched as far as 250 feet away from the station. There are actual photographs of light bulbs glowing at a distance of 60 feet and it was said that horses in a nearby livery stable bolted from their stalls after receiving shocks through their metal horseshoes.
To estimate the magnitude of high voltage that his coil was generating, Tesla would quickly open and close the power switch and watch the sparks fly off the copper ball. When the transmitter was producing sparks that jumped gaps of sixteen feet, Tesla calculated a he was generating a potential of over 5 million volts. The famous picture of him quietly sitting in a chair oblivious to the lightning crackling above his head is a double exposure taken by famed New York photographer Dirkenson Alley in December of that year during a visit.
During one of his experiments and close to the end of his sojourn in Colorado Springs, Tesla managed to melt the generator of the power company, effectively cutting off power to the rest of Colorado Springs until it could be repaired.
