Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The history and science of Tabasco

Growing up in New York during the 1960s you never saw Tabasco at a restaurant. It just wasn’t a common thing to see for table condiments.

The first time I added some to my food was at a Mexican restaurant in Old Town, San Diego. I was 36 years old and dining with a vice president of Hughes Aircraft Company trying to make a good impression for AHV. After dousing his own plate with copious amounts of Tabasco sauce, he offered the little bottle to me, and not wanting to be ungracious in any way I did the same. It was a lesson sorely learned.

Snuggled along Louisiana’s gulf coastal marshes, deep in Cajun bayou country, is a small island that sits upon a huge deposit of solid rock salt. This geological phenomena known as Avery Island is the result of a buried ancient seabed that formed a dome of salt thought to be deeper than Mt. Everest is high.