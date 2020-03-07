Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The history and science of Tabasco

Growing up in New York during the 1960s you never saw Tabasco at a restaurant. It just wasn’t a common thing to see for table condiments.
The first time I added some to my food was at a Mexican restaurant in Old Town, San Diego. I was 36 years old and dining with a vice president of Hughes Aircraft Company trying to make a good impression for AHV. After dousing his own plate with copious amounts of Tabasco sauce, he offered the little bottle to me, and not wanting to be ungracious in any way I did the same. It was a lesson sorely learned.
Snuggled along Louisiana’s gulf coastal marshes, deep in Cajun bayou country, is a small island that sits upon a huge deposit of solid rock salt. This geological phenomena known as Avery Island is the result of a buried ancient seabed that formed a dome of salt thought to be deeper than Mt. Everest is high.
Geologists say this deposit was pushed to the surface by the sheer weight of alluvial sediments surrounding the island. Although it is covered with a thin layer of fertile soil, Avery Island is home to one of the world’s largest salt mines and it is a good bet the salt on your next pretzel comes from the mine still operating there. In fact, there is evidence that the salt springs found on the island have attracted prehistoric settlers in the past who boiled the water away to obtain pure salt that they could trade to other mainland tribes, sometimes as far away as Ohio.
The story of Tabasco sauce, the salt mine and the plight of the McIhenny family starts before the Civil War and is quite interesting. It goes like this:
In 1862, Edmund McIlhenny, a successful banker from New Orleans, fled with his wife Mary Avery McIlhenny when the Union Army, under Admiral David Farragut, entered the city. They took refuge on Avery Island about 140 miles due west, where her family operated a salt mine. In those years, salt was necessary for preserving food and especially important for large congregations of hungry troops who needed to eat every day.
By 1863 they had invaded Avery Island and captured the mine. Due to a fortuitous tip-off and a few days notice, the McIlhennys had fled again, this time to Brenham, Texas, where they holed up until the war’s end two years later. When they returned to the island they found their plantation in ruins, their mansion house destroyed and the mines inoperable. Only a few barrels of hot peppers remained in the larder, originally supplied Friend Gleason, a Confederate soldier who had obtained them from the Tabasco region of México years before.
In an effort to make some money, McIlhenny, intrigued by the dried red fruit, created a pepper mash of what was left. He seasoned it with vinegar and salt and let it age in oak barrels for several days. After straining it to remove the seeds and stringy pulp, he poured the rest into some empty discarded cologne bottles that were available.
After testing it on friends who raved about his invention, he knew he had a product that could sell. To distribute the concoction, McIlhenny initially obtained more cologne bottles from a New Orleans glass supplier. 1886 was a banner year for McIlhenny when he sold 350 bottles of Cajun Tabasco Sauce to southern food distributors. A year later he sold several thousand bottles at a dollar apiece and soon opened a London office to handle the increasing European demand.
As the operation grew so did the need for more processing equipment and raw materials. To harvest the crop, peppers were selected by hand after being compared to a little red stick supplied to the farm workers. Ones that matched the color of the stick were gathered and made into mash on the day they were picked.
Salt from the family mine was mixed into the batch and the contents placed into barrels for aging that previously held whiskey. McIlhenny found that letting the barrels sit for up to three years improved the flavor dramatically. After this the mash is strained to remove skins and seeds, and the resulting liquid is mixed with distilled vinegar, stirred occasionally for a month, and then bottled as finished sauce, still in the distinctive bottles with the tall neck.
Typical Scoville ratings of Tabasco are between 2500 and 5000. To achieve deeper flavor, longer aging is required. The higher priced Tabasco called The Reserve Edition uses mash aged for up to eight years and it is mixed with wine vinegar.
Two years ago, McIlhenny released a Diamond Reserve Edition to honor their 150th anniversary. For this event, they used peppers that had been aged for 15 years and the batch was made with sparkling wine vinegar.
On his death in 1890, the elder McIlhenny was succeeded by his son, John Avery McIlhenny, who expanded and modernized the business only to resign after a few years in order to join Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders. The office then went to his brother Edward Avery McIlhenny, who ran the business until his death in 1949. A cousin now runs the operation.
As many as 720,000 two-ounce bottles of Tabasco sauce are produced daily at the factory on Avery Island.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.