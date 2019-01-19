This week the shaving company, Gillette, launched a new ad campaign in response to the Me Too movement. You may have seen the video that urges men to hold each other to a higher standard and to step up when they see fellow men bullying or acting inappropriately towards women.
While most Americans believe these principles are certainly honorable, the very concept of a commercial company schooling the population on how to behave has met with a devastating backlash. The short film, available on YouTube, that shows examples of men acting badly, has received intense criticism on social media with many now calling for a boycott of all Gillette products.
Data shows that as of today, the video has garnered over 16 million views with 428,000 likes and 841,000 dislikes. This lopsided like-to-dislike ratio has many wondering if this was a well thought out marketing strategy on the part of Gillette’s management. Because this is a science column, we will take a look at the company only and the history that made Gillette a household name.
First, a little information from Wikipedia. A razor is a bladed tool primarily used in the removal of unwanted body hair through the act of shaving. Back in the 19th century most men had their beards trimmed at the local barber, who used a straight razor for the task. Straight razors consist of a high carbon steel blade sharpened on one edge.
To cut smoothly, the blade is honed with an abrasive stone and then stropped, usually with a flexible leather strip in easy reach hanging alongside the barber chair. This latter step of stropping straightens and polishes the blade by re-aligning parts of the edge that have been microscopically bent, giving the edge its ability to easily cut hair without pulling.
The first step towards a safer-to-use razor can be found in William Henson’s 1847 patent application for a comb tooth guard type that held the cutting blade at right angles with the handle. Nice idea but way before its time. By 1875 a new design with a smaller blade was introduced by the Kampfe Brothers who promised their razor to be “the best available shaving method on the market that won’t cut a user, like a straight steel razor can.”
In 1901, an American named King Camp Gillette, patented a new variation of the “safety razor” complete with disposable blades. The story goes that while working as a salesman for the Crown Cork and Seal Company in the 1890s, Gillette saw that bottle caps, with the cork seal he sold, were always thrown away after the bottle was opened. This made him recognize the value in basing a business on a product that was only used a few times and replaced with a new one. A razor whose blade could be removed and tossed when it was dull would meet a real need and likely be profitable.
To sell the product, Gillette founded the American Safety Razor Company in September 1901, eventually changing the name to Gillette Safety Razor Company the next year. To protect his investment, Gillette obtained a trademark registration with his portrait and signature on the packaging.
Production began in 1903 and he sold a total of 51 razors at the steep price of $5 each ($138 in 2017 dollars) or roughly half the average working man’s weekly paycheck. The second year was better, over 90,000 razors sold with an eighth of a million blades! Some say his razor was sold under-priced but he made the loss up with the blade sales and eventually coining the slogan: “Give ‘em the razor; sell ‘em the blades”.
By 1915, he produced over 70 million blades, often out of cheap carbon steel that would rust very quickly, sometimes requiring the user to insert a new blade every day. In 1917, when the U.S. entered World War I, Gillette provided all American soldiers with a field razor set, paid for by the U.S. government.
Producing a sharp and usable blade from thin, cheap steel was a complicated task at first because the material was prone to bending and difficult to sharpen. William Nickerson, an expert machinist and partner of Gillette, changed the original model somewhat, improving the handle and frame so that it could better support the thin steel blade.
Today, most razor blades are made of an alloy of chromium steel called 303, a stainless type. For the record the first stainless steel razor blades appeared in 1960, manufactured by the British firm Wilkinson Sword. You may recall their swordplay adds on TV.
King Gillette was a colorful character. He eventually sold out his share to another partner but the company kept his face and name on the brand. Being a Utopian Socialist he published a book titled “The Human Drift” which advocated that all industry should be taken over by a single corporation owned by the public, and that everyone in the U.S. should live in a giant city called Metropolis powered by Niagara Falls. Presumably, the population would live in huge apartment buildings that housed millions of people. Mundane day-to-day tasks would be minimal because of this housing set-up. There would be “universal cooperation” and no economic competition. It is interesting to note that he formulated these ideas of sameness after amassing his pot of gold that he closely held onto. Gillette settled in a Palm Springs mansion in the 1920s, passing away on July 9, 1932 in Los Angeles.
The Gillette Company continued to thrive and sell products under a variety of brand names including Gillette, Braun, Oral-B, and Duracell, fully making it to 2005 when they were bought by Proctor & Gamble for $57 billion.
