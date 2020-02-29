Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The history of the simple stapler

As the economy boomed again after WWi, schools, offices, homes and factories gobbled up staplers as fast as they could be made. Attaching stacks of paper and filing them became standard business practice due to the introduction of the Sixteenth Amendment making Federal Income Tax reporting mandatory in 1913. By 1924 the book stitching company from Massachusetts, Bostitch, came out with the Model B-1 Desk Stapler that featured a compact handheld design with simplified loading. It had an affordable stamped steel frame and was the first to use a coiled pusher spring that pressed on a strip of easy-to-load “cemented” staples. The next year, Swingline Staple Company was founded in New York City by American businessman Jack Linsky who created the first top-loading stapler, allowing users to simply open the machine to insert a row for easy refilling. The design of this grey painted model called the “Swingline” eventually became the industry standard.

In 1941, another war again increased demand for paperwork and the Four-Way paper stapler was developed. With the Four Way, the operator could either use the stapler to staple papers together or if the device was opened at the hinge, papers could be fastened to wall hanging cork bulletin boards. In addition, the stapler could be used like pliers for closing bags. The Four-Way also had a rotating stamping plate that gave two staple folding options. In the most common method, the metal staple legs are folded inward toward the center. This is used when pages are joined that are not expected to need separation. However, if the stamping plate is rotated 180° or (on some models) slid to its second position, the staple legs are folded outwards away from each other. Although using this setting will result in more-weakly secured papers, it yields a staple that is much easier to remove.