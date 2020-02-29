Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The history of the simple stapler

It’s that time of year again when I start gathering all of my receipts together into piles, attempting to put some sense into the income and expenses that make up my tax return. By grouping my paperwork into like categories I stand a better chance of getting things correct and receiving the right income tax refund. Thank heavens Nevada does not have a state income tax to deal with, although I am told there are people who would like to see this changed in the near future.
I used to lump my collected receipts and invoices into folders, writing on the top tabs what they were sorted out to be. As I got older and the tax years piled on, I found myself amassing feet of folders in my filing cabinet not knowing exactly when to throw out the ones that are old and no longer needed (or required). To stop this nonsense, I have been just stapling groups together these days and throwing them into a cardboard box labeled with the year. Because receipts come in all different sizes and shapes, I have found this improved technique to be a lot easier to manage the piles of paperwork. To me the idea of tying pages together with a metal fastener is a wonderful invention and worthy of discussion.
The first known stapler was made in the mid 1700s for King Louis XV of France. Up to that time people had been fastening their parchments together with ribbons and wax but old Louis’s inventors came up with a press that utilized handmade gold staples, each inscribed with the court’s insignia. Nobody knows what happened to the device (or the gold staples) after Louis died, perhaps it was willed to his ill-fated grandson Louis XVI, their last king.
The story of stapler invention now shifts to America where business was booming after the Civil War. To keep accurate records in those “handwritten days” the use of paper by large corporations increased exponentially and an easy way to clip pages together efficiently was needed. In 1866 G.W.McGill of Washington DC patented the first Single-Stroke Staple Press (US #56,587) that looked more like a sewing machine weighing in at almost three pounds. It contained a handle that one pulled down to drive the 1.2- inch wide metal clip through the pages to be fastened.
You have free articles remaining.
McGill introduced his invention at the 1876 Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where it was a hit and continued to work on these and other various paper fasteners through the 1880s. The 1877 patent of Heyl of Philadelphia (US# 195,603) stands out as showing a stapler with the customary slam-down handle as we have today complete with spring return.
Just before WWI, several devices were developed and patented that punched and folded papers attaching them to each other without a metallic clip. The Clipless Stand Machine, made in North Berwick and sold from 1909 into the 1920s looked more like a machine-shop arbor press than what we are used to today. While technically not a stapler, it fastened the paper by only using the paper itself making cuts and folds into the cut out area. One website describes this type as the first “green” stapler machine available because it didn’t use any iron.
As the economy boomed again after WWi, schools, offices, homes and factories gobbled up staplers as fast as they could be made. Attaching stacks of paper and filing them became standard business practice due to the introduction of the Sixteenth Amendment making Federal Income Tax reporting mandatory in 1913. By 1924 the book stitching company from Massachusetts, Bostitch, came out with the Model B-1 Desk Stapler that featured a compact handheld design with simplified loading. It had an affordable stamped steel frame and was the first to use a coiled pusher spring that pressed on a strip of easy-to-load “cemented” staples. The next year, Swingline Staple Company was founded in New York City by American businessman Jack Linsky who created the first top-loading stapler, allowing users to simply open the machine to insert a row for easy refilling. The design of this grey painted model called the “Swingline” eventually became the industry standard.
In 1941, another war again increased demand for paperwork and the Four-Way paper stapler was developed. With the Four Way, the operator could either use the stapler to staple papers together or if the device was opened at the hinge, papers could be fastened to wall hanging cork bulletin boards. In addition, the stapler could be used like pliers for closing bags. The Four-Way also had a rotating stamping plate that gave two staple folding options. In the most common method, the metal staple legs are folded inward toward the center. This is used when pages are joined that are not expected to need separation. However, if the stamping plate is rotated 180° or (on some models) slid to its second position, the staple legs are folded outwards away from each other. Although using this setting will result in more-weakly secured papers, it yields a staple that is much easier to remove.
Check your desk stapler for this second option.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.