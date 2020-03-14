Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The power of the positive exponential

This week a lot of politicians and newscasters are saying the Chinese corona virus, Covid-19, is increasing “exponentially” in the world. Just last week there were 88 cases within the United States and now, as of today, March 12, there are 1,350. The fact that it seems to be doubling every few days can be modeled using mathematics. This is handy because it tells us what the numbers will grow to as the days go on allowing hospitals and care facilities to plan what they will need to have to treat people in the coming days.

Because a great deal of physics can be explained by using the exponential function it is good to understand how it operates. You don’t need much training in mathematics to use the “e to the x” button on your scientific calculator or I-phone. It is a friendly function. Students usually first see the exponential equation when taking calculus because it easily provides solutions to loads of differential equations that govern our world. For example, when you pour out a cup of tea, it cools off in temperature according to a negative exponential with respect to time:

Temperature = Tinitial e -kt