Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of '23 and Me'

The goal of the Human Genome Project was to determine, letter for letter, what combination makes up a human. If you know what a healthy genome looks like, you can then sequence a patient and see if they match. If they don’t, you may have just identified the cause of a genetic disorder.

Although this sounds straightforward there is a problem with this technique. The human genome is unbelievably enormous. Your genetic code contains 6.4 billion individual base pairs (The A, T, C, and Gs) and if it were printed, it would fill 5,000 books stacked over 200 feet high.

The Human Genome Project took 13 years to complete and cost nearly $3 billion. Even with vastly improved sequencing technology, reading out every nucleotide of every customer’s DNA just isn’t feasible for a genetic testing company. So what do these companies do? They use a shortcut.

One of the surprising results to come from the Human Genome Project and sequencing of other genomes that followed is that humans are remarkably similar to each other, more so than many other species. This means it is actually easier and faster to map the differences in the human genome than the similarities.