Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of Cheetos

English teachers must be happy because just this week a new noun has entered our vocabulary. Before I mention it, you may recall some of the innovative words added over the last decade that include: Blog, Selfie, Emoji, Twerk.

You have to admit, sometimes new words are fun. For example, we hear the pronouncement “hangry” every time Hannah, who is away at college, calls us up. The word, confusing to us older people at first, can be explained as a combination of obvious adjectives. My favorite one that has become vogue is to “macgyver” something. Traceable to the TV show, the meaning is “to construct, fix, or modify in an inventive way, typically by making use of whatever items are at hand.”

Now that the new decade has just gotten started we already have been blessed with a fresh noun that (I can’t make this up) describes the orange residue left on your fingers from eating a bagful of Cheetos. Let’s take a look.

As you probably know, Cheetos is a snack made by Frito-Lay. The tale of their invention is interesting and begins in 1932 with Charles Elmer Doolin, the manager of a San Antonio candy company wanting to add a corn product to the list of tidbits he was already selling. Some say he was intrigued by masa, a corn dough, found usually in Mexican cuisine, and quite popular in the San Antonio area.