Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of Cheetos

English teachers must be happy because just this week a new noun has entered our vocabulary. Before I mention it, you may recall some of the innovative words added over the last decade that include: Blog, Selfie, Emoji, Twerk.
You have to admit, sometimes new words are fun. For example, we hear the pronouncement “hangry” every time Hannah, who is away at college, calls us up. The word, confusing to us older people at first, can be explained as a combination of obvious adjectives. My favorite one that has become vogue is to “macgyver” something. Traceable to the TV show, the meaning is “to construct, fix, or modify in an inventive way, typically by making use of whatever items are at hand.”
Now that the new decade has just gotten started we already have been blessed with a fresh noun that (I can’t make this up) describes the orange residue left on your fingers from eating a bagful of Cheetos. Let’s take a look.
As you probably know, Cheetos is a snack made by Frito-Lay. The tale of their invention is interesting and begins in 1932 with Charles Elmer Doolin, the manager of a San Antonio candy company wanting to add a corn product to the list of tidbits he was already selling. Some say he was intrigued by masa, a corn dough, found usually in Mexican cuisine, and quite popular in the San Antonio area.
The story goes that while stopping at a gas station one day he met Gustavo Olguin, a Mexican cook selling fritos, an extruded fried corn snack. The idea interested Doolin and seizing the opportunity, he purchased the tiny business lock, stock and barrel, complete with customer list.
After some time in his kitchen working with his mother (who reportedly perfected the Frito recipe) they rolled the dice and began a pilot production facility with the best tasting mixture they came up with. By testing many varieties of corn kernels you can say that Doolin delved into the field of plant genetics to ensure that the selected strain of corn he was using could provide the finest flavor. To this day the Frito-Lay company maintains this is the true secret of their corn products, they grow their own special genetic variety perfected over that last 90 years.
With mom grinding away in the kitchen, sales of the company surged to about $10 a day with a profit margin of 20%, quite a lucrative beginning during the Great Depression. By the next year, Doolin’s daily production of Fritos increased from 10 pounds to nearly 100 pounds thanks due to the addition of a mechanical “hammer” press to crush the corn, removing mom permanently from the mortar and pestle.
Soon, production lines were operating in Houston and the newly created Frito Company moved their headquarters from San Antonio to Dallas to capitalize on that city’s central location and better availability of raw materials. By 1937 The Frito Company opened its Research and Development lab developing several new products, including Fritos Peanut Butter Sandwiches, still available to this very day.
By 1941 with the economy getting back to normal and WWII just starting, people didn’t mind paying for a tasty snack to round out their day. Working in the research lab in 1948, Doolin cooked up early test batches of Cheetos and the cheese-flavored snack sold quickly. They are still manufactured pretty much along the same lines he invented seventy years ago.
Cheetos are made by blending ground cornmeal and water. According to Wikipedia, the corn germ or embryo section of the kernels used for Cheetos is removed prior to crushing to prevent early spoiling and because that takes away some vitamins and minerals the mixture is enriched to improve nutritional value. The slurry is next heated under pressure and extruded through a circular die with the mass coming out in tubular fashion.
The texture of the snack is formed as a result of contact with hot air blowing past, causing steam in the mixture to expand and create its characteristic feel. After oven drying, the product is then tumbled with the desired orange colored cheese flavor components added – usually a cheddar base.
The process takes approximately 19 minutes to complete. For quality control purposes an in-house lab team inspects and taste-tests each batch every half hour. That must be a fun job at first. In 1958, Doolin acquired the rights to Ruffles, the then-budding potato chip-maker with ridges. How did Lay get involved? That’s easy to explain. As far back as 1945, Doolin’s Frito Company granted the H.W. Lay & Company, a big potato chip manufacturer based in Atlanta, an exclusive franchise to manufacture and distribute Fritos throughout the Southeast. As years went on, the two companies worked toward national distribution and developed a close business affiliation.
Probably because of Doolin’s purchase of Ruffles, the Lay company sensed some impending competition and proposed a merger in 1961. At this point, the company’s annual revenues totaled $127 million, largely generated from sales of its four main brands at the time: Fritos, Lays, Cheetos, and Ruffles. In 1965, Frito-Lay merged with the Pepsi-Cola Company, increasing their distribution base outside of North America.
In 2010, worldwide annual sales of Cheetos totaled approximately $4 billion, making it the 11th-largest PepsiCo brand.
Just so you are not caught short, the official name for the cheese dust on your fingers is “cheetle.”
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached atgaryh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.