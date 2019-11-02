In my Astronomy 101 lecture at Great Basin College we would discuss the length of our day when we covered the planet Earth. Everyone knows that it takes 24 hours to turn once around on its axis and we have adapted our units of time according to this schedule.
However, when I would say in class that every so often we have a 25 hour day they thought I am pulling their leg. It sounds odd but there is such a day coming up this Sunday when we move our clocks back concluding the end of Daylight Savings Time and gaining an hour.
It goes without saying that there is a 23-hour day counterpart in the spring when we move the time ahead. A good question is how did this crazy shifting get started and why do we continue it?
Daylight Saving Time is the practice of advancing clocks in March so that afternoons have more evening sunlight. To do this, clocks are adjusted forward one hour in the spring, causing us to “lose” time. We set them back in the fall, as we will do this Sunday, allowing most of us to sleep longer in bed that day. The old saying of “spring ahead and fall behind” tells us what to do if you cannot remember exactly.
Originally important during wartime when shortages exist, the goal of DST in many countries is to reduce the usage of energy. Although this practice has its arguments, adding one more hour of daylight to your evening actually benefits the economy and generally allows more time for outside activities after work in the summer.
It has its practical side as well. Traffic fatalities are reduced when there is extra evening daylight and many regions report less crime under DST. On the other hand, farmers, movie theaters, and restaurants suffer because people are doing other things with the extra hour instead of spending their money.
But, can you actually save energy with DST? A 2017 study found electricity savings of less than 1% implementing the change. Most view it as a pain to have to adjust your kitchen clock forward and backwards every half year. Thank goodness our phones and computers can make the modifications automatically for us.
Online sources say the New Zealander entomologist George Hudson first mentioned modern DST back in 1895. His paper to the Wellington Philosophical Society proposed a two-hour time shift for that country. The idea was well received but nothing was ever done to set such a plan in motion.
Many publications credit another DST proposal to prominent English builder William Willett, who in 1905 suggested to a friend in Parliament that the country should advance the summer clock so he could complete his afternoon golf games before dusk. Willett lobbied for the proposal in the UK until his death in 1915 but to no avail.
Some credit Port Arthur, Canada as the first city in the world to enact DST a little later in 1908. Because of World War One, Germany started DST in 1916 as a way to conserve energy, hoping the population would use less fuel for lighting their homes in the summer evenings. The United States joined on about that time though the rule was not formally adopted by Congress until 1918 at the war’s end.
At first DST was very unpopular because people went to bed earlier in those days, there being no reason to stay up late with radio or television still years in the future. Due to popular resentment the act was repealed the next year. But, during World War II, President Roosevelt instituted something called “War Time.” It was a spotty and confusing arrangement with some places on it and some not. In trying to save fuel it accomplished very little.
In 1973 President Nixon signed into law the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act. On January 6, 1974, clocks were to be set ahead instead of waiting for March. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, this shift saved the energy of 10,000 barrels of oil each day. This lasted until 1975 when the world suddenly found copious amounts of higher priced oil and the change went back as before.
As of today, Daylight Saving Time in the United States begins at 2:00 AM on the second Sunday of March and officially ends at 2:00 AM on the first Sunday of November. The early switching time in the wee hours was done to limit continuity confusion. Unfortunately, some people are shocked to learn that they have lost an hour of their life and want it back.
Bars that stay open past 2:00 AM. lose one hour of drinking time in the spring when the time jumps forward. This has led to annual disturbances when people are prematurely cut off. In one “time disturbance” at Ohio University in 1998, over 1,000 students and other late night partiers chanted “Freedom,” as they threw liquor bottles at the police attempting to control the riot.
Amtrak trains have a problem with DST. To keep to their published timetables, trains cannot leave the station before scheduled time.
So, when the clocks gain an hour in November, all Amtrak trains stop at 2:00 AM and wait one hour before resuming their journey.
Sometimes, however, DST helps. Proponents for keeping November as the month for the time change point to Halloween as a reason to provide extra daylight on October 31 for the kiddies trick-or-treating. This was officially set by President Bush in 2007 (it used to be the last Sunday of October).
In the U.S. only Hawaii and Arizona do not observe daylight saving time. They probably have enough sunlight.
