Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of Heinz 57

While eating lunch at Harry’s Restaurant in La Jolla last week I noticed the accumulation of steak sauce bottles on the table. Worcestershire, A-1, Heinz and one I had never heard of: HP. Thinking it had something to do with Hewlett-Packard, I looked it up while eating and found it was named after the British House of Parliament. Finding a reference to Heinz 57, I continued on that thread to a very interesting story that I thought I’d relate.

The 57 number used by the Heinz company originally started off by referring to the number of different pickles they sold. They wanted you to believe if they had so many different varieties of pickles, you could imagine how many other food products they had besides those bottled cucumbers! In fact, Henry J. Heinz introduced the marketing slogan in 1896 and often claimed he was inspired by an advertisement he saw while riding an elevated train in New York City of a shoe store boasting 21 styles. Instead of using that number because it was too puny, Heinz used his lucky number 5 and the somewhat religious number 7. By the time he had selected 57, his company had been selling 60 different products already.