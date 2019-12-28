Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of Heinz 57

While eating lunch at Harry’s Restaurant in La Jolla last week I noticed the accumulation of steak sauce bottles on the table. Worcestershire, A-1, Heinz and one I had never heard of: HP. Thinking it had something to do with Hewlett-Packard, I looked it up while eating and found it was named after the British House of Parliament. Finding a reference to Heinz 57, I continued on that thread to a very interesting story that I thought I’d relate.
The 57 number used by the Heinz company originally started off by referring to the number of different pickles they sold. They wanted you to believe if they had so many different varieties of pickles, you could imagine how many other food products they had besides those bottled cucumbers! In fact, Henry J. Heinz introduced the marketing slogan in 1896 and often claimed he was inspired by an advertisement he saw while riding an elevated train in New York City of a shoe store boasting 21 styles. Instead of using that number because it was too puny, Heinz used his lucky number 5 and the somewhat religious number 7. By the time he had selected 57, his company had been selling 60 different products already.
Henry J. Heinz was born in Pittsburgh in 1844, the son German immigrants who came to the United States only a decade earlier. He began packing and selling food on a small scale at Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania, and at the age of 25 founded Heinz, Noble & Company with a friend. The first product they marketed and sold was horseradish condiment prepared in his dad’s basement according to his mother’s recipe. The company went bankrupt several years later.
The following year Heinz founded another company, F & J Heinz, with his brother John Heinz. Perhaps learning a lesson from the horseradish days, they switched to selling tomato ketchup. This wise decision prompted the company to grow steadily and by 1888, Heinz bought out his brother and reorganized the business as the H.J. Heinz Company, the name carried to the present day.
You have free articles remaining.
H.J. Heinz Company was incorporated in 1905, and Henry Heinz served as its first president, staying in the position for the rest of his life. He was influential for introducing high sanitary standards for food manufacturing. He also exercised a paternal relationship with his workers, providing health benefits, recreation facilities, and cultural amenities. Under his tutelage, the company was noted for fair treatment of workers and for pioneering safe and sanitary food preparation. He provided his employees with free medical care; recreation facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, and gardens; and educational opportunities such as libraries, free concerts, and lectures.
Heinz led a successful lobbying effort in favor of the Pure Food and Drug Act in 1906. Wikipedia says that Heinz was a pioneer in both scientific and “technological innovations to solve problems like bacterial contamination.” His goal was to control the “purity of his products by managing his employees,” offering hot showers and weekly manicures for the women handling food.
During World War I, he worked closely with the United States Food Administration. In 1930, Howard Heinz, son of Henry Heinz, helped to fight the downturn of the Great Depression by selling ready-to-serve soups and baby food. They became top sellers. In the postwar years, Jack Heinz expanded the company to develop plants in several nations overseas, greatly expanding its international presence. He also acquired Ore-Ida and Starkist Tuna. By 1940, the term “Heinz 57” had become so synonymous with the company the name was used to market a steak sauce.
In February 2013, Heinz agreed to be purchased by Berkshire Hathaway and the Brazilian 3G Capital for $23 billion. Two years later, Kraft announced its merger with Heinz and now is the fifth largest food company in the world. Heinz ranked first in ketchup in the U.S. with a market share in excess of 50% with the Ore-Ida label holding 46% of the frozen potato sector in 2003.
Through his mother’s family, Henry Heinz was related to Teresa Heinz-Kerry, widow of John Heinz III, who is married to ex-senator and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. If that’s not all, Heinz was a second cousin of Frederick Trump, and second cousin twice removed of Donald J. Trump.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.