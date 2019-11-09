Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of our spinning Earth

Last week we discussed the idea that when we enter or leave the Daylight Saving Time mode we have days shorter or longer than 24 hours in length. A good question to ask would be how did this base number of 24 hours even start?

It seems the idea comes from the ancient Egyptians. They divided daylight into 10 hours, added an hour for twilight at the start and end of the day and divided the night darkness into 12 more sections based on the observations of stars.

By using shadow scales during the day and keeping track of certain star groups called “decans” at night, people would know the time. Sometimes, in the evening during inclement weather, time was measured using calibrated bowls with a tiny hole that slowly filled with water.

The ancient Chinese used a more complicated dual time system where they divided the day into 12 double hours, originally with the middle of the first double hour being at midnight. But the subdivision of hours and minutes into 60, the time system we use now, can be traced to the ancient Babylonians who had an affinity for using numbers of base 60. To this very day we say that a circle can be divided into 360 degrees, the sixty factor again. This was a Babylonian estimate of the number of days in a year.