Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of PEX

On my ranch last summer we had to solve a water problem at Amber’s house. For some reason the main feed line into her home had frozen somewhere underground and was flooding the crawlspace below.

The break happened during one of those cold March nights that dipped way below zero and not knowing where the entry pipe was buried, I hired some school kids to dig a trench along one side of the house. It had to be somewhere. Due to trees and other structures I couldn’t get a backhoe in there so all work had to be done by hand.

Not finding any pipes at the three feet level we kept going deeper but still missing the line. At the five foot depth we gave up. Now I was stuck with a 40-foot long hole in the ground that had to be backfilled one shovelful at a time. Before we did however, I noticed that one end of the trench was close to a working water spigot, so I ran a feed line into the house from this point. But it wasn’t that easy. Not knowing where the break was I just couldn’t tap it into the house system because it would leak back into the cracked pipe and unfortunately all of the galvanized pipes from every fixture went down into the dirt below the house.

It was a nightmare.