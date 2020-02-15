Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of PEX

On my ranch last summer we had to solve a water problem at Amber’s house. For some reason the main feed line into her home had frozen somewhere underground and was flooding the crawlspace below.
The break happened during one of those cold March nights that dipped way below zero and not knowing where the entry pipe was buried, I hired some school kids to dig a trench along one side of the house. It had to be somewhere. Due to trees and other structures I couldn’t get a backhoe in there so all work had to be done by hand.
Not finding any pipes at the three feet level we kept going deeper but still missing the line. At the five foot depth we gave up. Now I was stuck with a 40-foot long hole in the ground that had to be backfilled one shovelful at a time. Before we did however, I noticed that one end of the trench was close to a working water spigot, so I ran a feed line into the house from this point. But it wasn’t that easy. Not knowing where the break was I just couldn’t tap it into the house system because it would leak back into the cracked pipe and unfortunately all of the galvanized pipes from every fixture went down into the dirt below the house.
It was a nightmare.
That’s when I first used PEX tubing. After installing a 10-way manifold in the back of the bathroom closet we tore out all of the old rusty pipes and easily ran the plastic hoses to all faucets, washing machine, sinks and other spots. Because PEX can bend around corners you don’t have to glue pieces together anymore. We just looped them down into the crawlspace. I have to say this tubing is the greatest plumbing invention in modern times. We were done in two days.
PEX is made from cross-linked polyethylene. It has gained popularity in the last 10 years as an alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC), chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) and copper tubing for use as residential water pipes. Our local supply houses usually stock red, white and blue versions, not out or patriotism but to identify hot, main and cold lines. Even the manifold I placed has color coded valves that can be independently shut off if a problem arises.
First produced in the 1930s, by irradiating the molded tubing with an electron beam, PEX started its climb in popularity after it was discovered that high cross-linking of the simple carbon-hydrogen polymers could be achieved by adding activators to the process when the plastic was extruded.
In the 1960s, Engel cross-linking was developed. Essentially a sintering process, the three dimensional bonding of the molecules occurs as the molten polymer is forced through a heated die where an organic peroxide is fed into a chamber where a piston generates pressure in excess of 29,000 psi. This generates free radicals, which, in turn, abstract hydrogen atoms from the backbone of the polyethylene chain. The result is a stiff and durable plastic that has wide temperature operation.
Newer methods developed in the 1980s such as the Daoplas process, increase the speed of manufacture by using a silicon hydride to cross link the polymer. Cross-linking gives more strength because there are more bonds.
PEX is less expensive to use, beating out PVC almost by a factor of two. A 300-foot length of half-inch PEX is about $60 whereas the cost of 30 PVC belled-end lengths is above $100 when you consider the glue and purple primer not to mention your time putting them together. Copper pipe would cost you three times as much and it cannot bend.
Besides the fact that PEX can snake around corners, it offers greater water pressure at fixtures from having fewer sharp turns. In addition, PEX is less likely to burst from freezing and such systems could probably endure a half dozen freeze-thaw cycles without splitting while copper would rip apart instantly at the first freeze and PVC just shatters hopelessly. Lastly, PEX, being a polymer, is non-corrodible. Unlike copper or old fashioned threaded iron pipes, it is not harmed by minerals or moisture.
How do you make connections to standard plumbing fixtures such as faucets and valves? There are two methods. One is with brass PEX crimp fittings. In this technique, you just slide the hose over the barbed fitting and squeeze a special stainless steel crimp ring over the connection. Now the tool that is required is expensive and may set you back $100. My son Peter loaned me one that had a blue LED to announce when the proper compression force was applied.
PEX connections can also be made by pushing the hose onto a compression fitting, sometimes called a Sharkbite. If you look inside the attachment region, a ring of barbed teeth grab the outside of the tube while a rubber o-ring seals it to the body. In using this design you have to insure that the end of the hose is cut perfectly square and mates without leaking. There are special low priced cutters that do this.
In addition, many varieties of fittings are available. Today, manufacturers make them to join a copper pipe on one end to a PEX line at the other, or a threaded pipe to PEX, or PVC to PEX, or even PEX to PEX. There are also options to reduce or expand the diameter of the pipes if you need to. By using another special tool, you can even undo the connection if you need to. You cannot undo the crimp style connection however.
If PEX is so wonderful you may be wondering why it took so long to evolve? California used up 10 years of back and forth wrangling before it was found OK for the public to use. Continued pressure by the plumbers and various trade groups claimed everything from high failure rates to chemicals leaching from the plastics into home water supplies. Thankfully someone came to their senses and now PEX is known to be safe and meets all building specifications and was finally included in the state’s plumbing code.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.