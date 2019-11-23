Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of sand

Two weeks ago during one of the warm spells here in Elko, we mixed a batch of concrete at my ranch in Ryndon to make a water catch basin for the roof gutters I had just installed. Instead of buying the ready-to-go sacks of blended material, I bought a 94-pound bag of Portland cement along with several bags of playground sand. The thought being that the strength of the concrete could be adjusted by adding extra cement powder to the mix.

Besides, to guard against cracks I had placed wire mesh as reinforcing material into the mold and was worried that any large pebbles or rocks, as normally found in a bag of Sakrete, would jam up when the concrete was poured. So basically the casting was just cement and plain sand and it looked fine until we put a chip into the end with a backhoe bucket trying to position it in place.

The sand I bought was a yellow-white color indicating it was composed mainly of tiny grains of silicon dioxide, more commonly known as quartz, where each grain is a single crystal with its own lattice structure. There are many definitions of sand size by various government agencies but generally sand particles vary between 0.01 and 0.1 inches in diameter and are much larger than silt but smaller than gravel.