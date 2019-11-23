Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of sand

Two weeks ago during one of the warm spells here in Elko, we mixed a batch of concrete at my ranch in Ryndon to make a water catch basin for the roof gutters I had just installed. Instead of buying the ready-to-go sacks of blended material, I bought a 94-pound bag of Portland cement along with several bags of playground sand. The thought being that the strength of the concrete could be adjusted by adding extra cement powder to the mix.
Besides, to guard against cracks I had placed wire mesh as reinforcing material into the mold and was worried that any large pebbles or rocks, as normally found in a bag of Sakrete, would jam up when the concrete was poured. So basically the casting was just cement and plain sand and it looked fine until we put a chip into the end with a backhoe bucket trying to position it in place.
The sand I bought was a yellow-white color indicating it was composed mainly of tiny grains of silicon dioxide, more commonly known as quartz, where each grain is a single crystal with its own lattice structure. There are many definitions of sand size by various government agencies but generally sand particles vary between 0.01 and 0.1 inches in diameter and are much larger than silt but smaller than gravel.
The silica sand I bought was valued for its chemical inertness and considerable hardness, it rings up as a seven on the Mohs hardness scale where diamond listed as 10. Quartz sand is a desirable material because it is resistant to weathering and bonds well as an aggregate substance with the Portland cement glue.
Within a few days the casted basin we made turned from green to white, indicating that the cement bits formed their own crystalline growth that enveloped the nearby sand particles. The sand just gave the finished concrete the bulk material.
Not all sand is silicon dioxide (SiO2) however. In the United States the composition of mineral sand is highly variable and depends on the local rock sources. The gypsum sand dunes of White Sands National Monument in New Mexico are famous for their bright and almost blinding color.
You have free articles remaining.
Gypsum is a soft mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate, with the chemical formula CaSO4
2H2O. Unlike quartz, which crystallizes from molten magma or precipitates from hot hydrothermal veins, the selenite gypsum crystals at White Sands were deposited by water action. During the Permian time period shallow seas covered the area and as they dried up they left behind these vast layers of sediment. Plaster of Paris is produced by heating gypsum and driving off most of the water.
Not all sands are white either. Pololu Valley Beach on the Big Island of Hawaii is one of the world’s most famous and scenic black sand beaches. Here the particles of sand are created from lava that was ground down by sea action and eroded out over millions of years. It is also formed when red-hot lava pours into sea water it cools down so suddenly that it solidifies and shatters.
Walking barefoot on a black sand beach can be dangerous because dark colored objects are quite good at absorbing sunlight and raise the sand temperature well above what one would normally expect on a beach with ordinary white sand. Warmer temperature is the reason why sea turtles choose black sand beaches to build their nests.
Did you ever see green sand? There are only four locations in the world offering such an interesting material, one again in Hawaii and the others in Guam, Galapagos and Norway. The Papakolea Beach sand, again on the Big Island, contains green glassy olivine crystals that make up most of the beach. The olivine, typically a Mg2SiO4 or Fe2SiO4 composition, comes from a nearby cinder cone that washed out 49,000 years ago. Anyone traveling to this out-of-the-way site can either walk the hot five-mile journey from the parking lot or take an unbelievably bumpy ride for $20 each to the spot run by enterprising locals.
One of the prettiest sand colors can be found in Utah, at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, south of Kanab, almost on the border with Arizona. The park features coral-hued sand dunes located beside red sandstone cliffs. For the last 15,000 years high winds have picked up loose coral particles and dropped them onto the dunes by action of a Venturi effect due to the mountain shape.
There are sketchy reports of blue sand from Namibia that I will report on when more information is available.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.