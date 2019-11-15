Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of spoons

Many examples of metal spoons, some exquisitely crafted, have been unearthed in Pompeii that shows how Romans, up until their last day in 79 AD, set their table.

During medieval times things improved very little and spoons were fabricated from latten, an alloy formed from copper and zinc and much like brass but easily worked into strips. Spoons were also made from pewter. Unfortunately, because pewter contains lead that can leach out when used, it probably caused many poisonings that were unaccountable for.

One early spoon still in use today is the British Coronation Spoon from 1100 and is employed in a tradition that many say dates back to the Old Testament.

First recorded in 1349 as preserved among St Edward’s Regalia in Westminster Abbey, the spoon is used in the most sacred part of the coronation ceremony. Before crowning the future king or queen, the Archbishop pours holy oil into the spoon and anoints the sovereign’s head and breasts.

No mention if this was performed with the Queen Elizabeth in 1952 is available.

As time went on the spoon morphed into the shape we basically know today. By the early 1700s a typical spoon had an elliptical bowl and narrow handle turned up at the end made for easy hanging on a hook.