Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of table sugar

When I was a kid we’d put sugar on everything. My morning Cheerios were bland as cardboard without a layer of frosting amply applied from the sugar bowl in the center of our table. When Lucky Charms came out I ditched the round oats for the sweet marshmallow trinkets that poured out in different and tasty colors.
In my young adult years a cup of coffee wasn’t the same unless it had at least two spoonfuls stirred within. That was a different world back in the ’60s and ’70s and can’t do that anymore — my doctor emphatically says — because high blood sugar levels are bad for important organs like kidneys and eyes.
But it’s odd because your body runs on sugar; if you are diabetic and don’t have enough you can actually latch into a condition and pass out completely. This makes it much harder to get sugar back into your body again and you may die in the process. It is a tricky balance between low and high and we are stuck with it.
Sugar is the generic name for sweet-tasting, soluble carbohydrates and there are many different types. You have heard of glucose and fructose, these are the basic kinds and are chemically called monosaccharides. Glucose is produced by plants through photosynthesis using sunlight, water and carbon dioxide and is used by all living organisms as an energy source.
Fructose, or fruit sugar, is also found in many plants, honey, tree and vine fruits, flowers, berries, and most root vegetables. Fructose is commonly added to foods and drinks for palatability and taste enhancement. It is also used for browning of some foods, such as baked goods. When fructose is bonded to glucose the disaccharide sucrose is formed. This is our ordinary table sugar and the one in the bowl.
Sucrose has the molecular formula C12H22O11. You can see why it is call a hydrate, there are twice as many hydrogen atoms as oxygen, just as in a molecule of water. For human consumption, sucrose is usually extracted and refined from either sugarcane or sugar beets.
The production of table sugar has a long history, some say dating back to the year 350 AD when farmers in India discovered how to crystallize sugar from local cane plants. In the Indian language, these crystals were called khanda, which is the source of our word candy.
As time went on the Spanish began cultivating sugarcane in the West Indies in 1506, Cuba in 1523. The Portuguese first cultivated sugarcane in Brazil in 1532. In the 1700s, the demand for table sugar boomed in Europe and by the 19th century it had become regarded as a human necessity with the use of sucrose growing from tea, to cakes, confectionery and chocolates. In fact, the demand for cheaper table sugar drove, in part, colonization of tropical islands and nations where labor-intensive sugarcane plantations and table sugar manufacturing centers could thrive.
Growing sugar cane and processing it into table sugar in hot humid climates requires cheap labor to make it profitable. Over the last two centuries millions of slaves, followed by millions of indentured laborers were brought into the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, and South America to work producing sugar so much so that the modern ethnic mix of many such nations settled during that time has been influenced by its manufacture. If there ever was a commodity that could be considered to have racist roots, it would certainly be table sugar (but most who use it don’t know that).
After the perfection of the steam engine by James Watt in 1776, the production of sugar became increasingly mechanized. During that time Europeans began experimenting with sugar production from other crops that could be more easily gown and offer a higher return. Besides cane, sucrose can also be derived from dates, sorghum, and maple trees.
Andreas Marggraf, a German chemist identified sucrose in beet root and his student Franz Achard built a factory there (probably getting an A in the process) to process sugar beets because they contained almost twice as much sucrose by weight as sugar cane. Besides, sugar cane is grown in only in warm counties because it does not tolerate frost well. Sugar beets, on the other hand, grow only in cooler temperate regions and do not tolerate extreme heat. It was a good substitute. Soon, the European beet-sugar industry took off and thankfully so because during the Napoleonic Wars France and the entire continent were cut off from Caribbean sugar.
To remove sucrose is not an easy process. First, the cane is harvested mechanically or by hand and then chopped into lengths and conveyed rapidly to the mill where the juice is extracted with water and large squeezing rolls. The liquid is then passed through lime filters and heated in vats to destroy unwanted enzymes. The resulting thin syrup is concentrated in a series of evaporators from which the water is removed wither by heat or vacuum. When the resulting supersaturated solution is seeded with stock crystals, larger sugar crystals grow from the liquid. Making table sugar is quite water intensive, about 300 gallons is needed for every pound made.
In 2018 both India and Brazil produced about the same amount of sugar, 34 million tons. The U.S. Department of Agriculture sets high sugar prices to support its producers, with the effect that many former purchasers of sugar such as soda manufacturers have switched to corn syrup and candy manufacturers have moved out of the country.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.