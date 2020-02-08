Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of table sugar

When I was a kid we’d put sugar on everything. My morning Cheerios were bland as cardboard without a layer of frosting amply applied from the sugar bowl in the center of our table. When Lucky Charms came out I ditched the round oats for the sweet marshmallow trinkets that poured out in different and tasty colors.

In my young adult years a cup of coffee wasn’t the same unless it had at least two spoonfuls stirred within. That was a different world back in the ’60s and ’70s and can’t do that anymore — my doctor emphatically says — because high blood sugar levels are bad for important organs like kidneys and eyes.

But it’s odd because your body runs on sugar; if you are diabetic and don’t have enough you can actually latch into a condition and pass out completely. This makes it much harder to get sugar back into your body again and you may die in the process. It is a tricky balance between low and high and we are stuck with it.

Sugar is the generic name for sweet-tasting, soluble carbohydrates and there are many different types. You have heard of glucose and fructose, these are the basic kinds and are chemically called monosaccharides. Glucose is produced by plants through photosynthesis using sunlight, water and carbon dioxide and is used by all living organisms as an energy source.