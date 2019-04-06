Seems like only yesterday when newspaper headlines screamed “Nuclear Reactor at Three Mile Island Generating Station Melts Down.” It was big news for weeks because the incident resulted in a radiation leak to the surrounding countryside near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and caused people close by to be evacuated to safety.
Who could forget the famous picture of Jimmy Carter (shown here) examining the control room — the President being a former nuclear engineer — in an effort to find out how this could happen. To this day the Three Mile Island catastrophe is the most significant accident in history of any American commercial nuclear power plant.
Although no one was directly injured, as say in the orders-of-magnitude worse Russian Chernobyl disaster, this incident sounded the bugle call for anti-nuclear activists and began the decline of new reactor construction programs for the next 40 years in our country. So damaging was this event that from 1979 until 2012 there has been no new construction of a nuclear plant within the United States. Because of Three Mile Island, more than 100 orders for nuclear power reactors were canceled in the 1970s and 1980s, bankrupting companies by the dozens.
The timeline of the disaster has been well established over the years and goes like this: In the early morning hours preceding the incident, the TMI-2 reactor was working fine and humming along at 97 percent capacity, generating some 878 megawatts of electrical power to feed cities as far away as Philadelphia and Pittsburg. The control room operators noticed that there was a blockage in one of the eight water filters servicing the machine and began forcing air into one of the lines in order to clear the path.
Wikipedia says that blockages are ordinary in power plants using vast amounts of cooling water and that this was a standard procedure to solve such a problem. But, in this case the extra compressed air did not do the trick as planned and allowed a small amount of water to sneak past a stuck-open check valve and find its way into an instrument air line. This caused a group of pumps to turn off at 4:00 a.m., resulting in a turbine trip.
Because the pumps were turned off, the steam generators were no longer receiving feedwater and heat and pressure began to build in the reactor coolant system. Since the design was rather robust and protected with safety features, the reactor performed an emergency shutdown called SCRAM and within eight seconds a multitude of boron control rods were inserted into the running core to halt the nuclear chain reaction.
Once the secondary feedwater pumps stopped, three auxiliary pumps activated automatically. Unfortunately, because the valves had been closed for routine maintenance, the system was unable to pump any water and cool the smoldering core. Somewhere in the labyrinth of its construction an electrically controlled pressure relief valve opened and channeled steam to a holding tank as it was suppose to do in such an emergency. But unbeknownst to the operators, when the pressure dropped below the danger line, this relief valve remained open without even being powered because of a mechanical fault within the valve, possibly due to a buildup of corrosion in the internal seat. The now open valve permitted coolant water to escape from the primary system, resulting in a loss of water and partial core disintegration.
The operators, who were at this time frantically trying to diagnose the situation, were deceived into think that the pressure relief valve was closed because a pilot light on the master control panel falsely indicated that no electricity was being supplied to the valve, therefore it must be shut. As a result, the problem was not correctly diagnosed for several hours. The fact the light did not indicate the position of the valve and only the status of the solenoid being powered gave false evidence of a closed valve.
Report findings say this confusion contributed to the severity of the accident because the operators on duty that night were unable to break out of a cycle of assumptions that conflicted with what their instruments were telling them. The problem was not correctly diagnosed until a fresh team of workers came in at 6 a.m. who did not have the mindset of the night shift. By this time the reactor core was greatly damaged.
At precisely 4:15 a.m. the relief tank ruptured, allowing radioactive coolant to leak out into the general containment building.
This radioactive coolant was pumped from the containment building sump to an auxiliary building outside containment until the sump pumps were stopped 20 minutes later. At 6:57 a.m. a plant supervisor declared a site area emergency, and less than 30 minutes later station manager Gary Miller announced a general emergency, defined as having the “potential for serious radiological consequences” to the general public.
Within hours of the accident, the EPA began daily sampling of the environment at the three stations closest to the plant. They concluded several weeks later that the accident did not raise radioactivity far enough above background levels to cause even one additional cancer death among the people in the area.
Sadly, the die was cast and the dangers of nuclear power remained in people’s minds for years to come. In one of those strange foreshadowings, it certainly didn’t help the situation that 12 days before the accident, a movie called “The China Syndrome” premiered, starring Jane Fonda and Michael Douglas in a story about a nuclear power plant disaster caused by a faulty indicator gauge.
The movie name comes from the prediction that a melting reactor core could unstoppably burn its way into the ground “almost to China” before it cools. When the movie opened it was met with laughter from the nuclear power industry, claiming it to be “sheer fiction” and a “character assassination of an entire industry.”
