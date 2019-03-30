Wearable electronics that detect your medical condition have been with us for quite some time. Seven years ago I reported on a meter that can hook to your body giving you instant glucose readings and in June 2013 I wrote about an electronic bra that can detect the start of cancer by sensing changes in the shape of a breast. And new inventions are coming.
For example, heart patients nowadays with Medtronic devices can use their smartphones to transmit secure data from their pacemakers to their physicians for periodic updates in their controlling programs. As we move forward there are many wonderful and interesting devices that researchers are working on that will allow us to live longer and lead happier lives. Take a look at some statistics.
If you chart the average life expectancy of our population as a function of time it has several interesting bumps along the way. In 1901 when Theodore Roosevelt was president you were certainly past your prime and probably on your way out at age 47. Happily the chart shows a positive climb. Discounting the perturbations caused by wars and depression, a noticeable jump upwards can be seen beginning in 1964 when the ill effects of smoking cigarettes became officially known. The value since then has steadily increased to about 78 years of age at the present.
So what is the end for most Americans? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the great leveler is heart disease. Every year more than 700,000 Americans have heart attacks and this causes one in every four deaths in our country.
Because our lifestyle gives an edge to top risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, poor diet, and lack of physical activity, we move on with the statistics that show the probability is high we will struggle with some form of heart disease in the end.
With the goal in mind of counteracting this situation, a team of scientists at the Rochester Institute of Technology, in upstate New York, has invented a “toilet seat-based cardiovascular monitoring system” that could help hospitals monitor patients for risk of congestive heart failure. They have constructed an electronic water closet, if you will, that senses whether your heart is about to give out and if it is, relay a message immediately to your doctor.
“This system will be uniquely positioned to capture trend data in the home that has been previously unattainable,” reads the paper, published in the January 2019 edition of the medical journal JMIR mHealth uHealth.
As the accompanying photo shows the new electronic seat contains some integrated circuit boards on the underside that can measure heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygenation levels besides the patient’s weight. Included in this list is also the stroke volume of the heart — the amount of blood pumped out every beat. Algorithms in an attached microprocessor will take in all that data and notify health practitioners, such as a cardiologist, if the patient’s condition deteriorates.
Nicholas Conn, a postdoctoral fellow at RIT and part of the university team that developed the toilet seat, stated: “Clinical grade accuracy was achieved for all of the seat measurements when compared to their respective gold standards.” Because the goal is to lower the rate of readmission of patients with congestive heart failure, the team plans to bring the device to the Food and Drug Administration for clearance in the near future.
Conn went on to list some alarming data: “Typically, within 30 days of hospital discharge, 25 percent of patients with congestive heart failure are readmitted.” He also gave the additional fact that “after 90 days of hospital discharge, 45 percent of patients are readmitted. And the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are penalizing hospitals for readmitting patients for heart failure. This high rate of readmission indicates that the nation’s hospitals are not adequately addressing patient health issues.”
The proposed cardiovascular monitoring system installs directly on a standard toilet, is battery powered, wireless, waterproof, and requires no additional connections or user interaction and simply works whenever the patient sits down to go.
The seat incorporates a single-lead ECG for measuring the electrical activity of the heart and four independent load cells to measure the small forces associated with the cardiac cycle for a ballistocardiogram (BCG). In addition there is a photoplethysmogram (PPG) for measuring oxygen and pulse transit times (PTT).
How can the new electronic toilet seat help? The researchers say the system will pick up deteriorating conditions before the patients even realize they are symptomatic. With rapid data analysis, interventions can be as simple as a drug change or short office visit, instead of an admission to the hospital.
