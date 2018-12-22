Once every so often we examine an element from the periodic chart. In the last nine and a half years I have written about copper, uranium, helium, nickel and various other common elements we see or talk about in our daily lives. But what about the hidden ones, the silent groups rarely mentioned even by normal chemists? The elements on the back shelf?
Take antimony as an example. With a chemical symbol of Sb, you can see the problem straight off. Not even one letter of its actual name in the formula symbol. We can blame Jakob Berzelius, the great Swedish chemist, for that. He derived the abbreviation from its common ore: stibium, or antimony sulfide. How about the word antimony? Some think the Greek word antimonos, meaning “against aloneness”, or as some scholars explain: as “not found as metal” or “not found unalloyed.”
It is true that the main ore is the sulfide but there are others. If there is some silver in the ore it is called pyrargyrite. Sometimes the sulfide has lead mixed in and this is zinkenite, if the zinkenite has a little iron it is jamesonite, and if the jamesonite has manganese added geologists call this composition benavidesite.
On the other hand, antimony is sometimes found free in nature as a dark grey metallic mineral in the form of acicular prismatic monoclinic crystals. One particular location in California where you can actually pick up small pieces is called Antimony Peak in Kern County. It was named in 1854 by Pacific Railroad surveyor W. Blake, who was sent to check out a suspected silver lode only to recognize it was a vein of metalloid antimony.
Antimony compounds have been known since ancient times and were powdered for use as medicine and eye cosmetics, especially in Egypt as long ago as 3100 BC. An artifact, said to be part of a vase, made of antimony, found in Iraq was dated back to 3000 B.C.
The Roman scholar Pliny the Elder described several ways of preparing antimony sulfide for medical purposes and made a distinction between “male” and “female” forms of antimony; the sulfide was considered the male form, while the female form, which is superior, heavier, and less friable (according to Pliny), is suspected to be native metallic antimony.
The earliest known description of the metal in European chemistry was written by Italian metallurgist Vannoccio Biringuccio in 1540. Half a century later, the German scientist Andreas Libavius obtained pure antimony by adding iron to a molten mixture of antimony sulfide, salt and potassium tartrate.
Antimony is a silvery, lustrous gray metalloid with a Mohs scale hardness of 3, about the hardness of calcite, which is too soft to make hard objects. It is very resistant to attack by acids. About 60 percent of antimony produced in the world is used to make chlorine- or bromine-containing flame retardants, and 30 percent is used in alloys for batteries, the rest in heavy pressure babbitt bearings, and solders.
In 1880, French chemical engineer Camille Alphonse Faure patented a method to improve the lead acid battery – the typical car battery —by adding 8 percent antimony to the lead electrodes. By doing so he was able to give the plates additional rigidity to their structure. Because these metallurgical improvements gave the metal more strength, it could carry more current allowing for higher cold cranking Amperes — very handy on a winter morning.
As mentioned earlier, antimony trioxide is used for flame-proofing compounds. The flame retarding effect comes from the formation of other antimony compounds which react with hydrogen atoms, oxygen atoms and OH radicals quenching any open flame. Markets for antimony-based flame-retardants include children’s clothing, toys, boat, aircraft, and automobile seat covers.
Lead-free solders, now required on all potable water supply lines, are made with 5 percent antimony. This allows easy melting and wetting of the copper connection. You will also find antimony in bullets and lead shot, and electrical cable sheathing. It is also used to fabricate linotype metal for newspaper printing machines.
In 2015, no antimony was mined in the United States – the last mine closed in Nevada in 2014. That’s probably OK because we import most of our antimony from China.
There are no publicly known government stockpiles in place for antimony in the United States at this time because it has not made the strategic material list from Congress. According to statistics from the USGS in their 2018 report, world reserves of antimony will be depleted in 10 years. However, the USGS expects more resources will be found during that time.
