I had a Korean friend at UCSD who claimed he could judge the quality of a dictionary by looking up a certain word not normally found or used in the English language – that is amongst respectable discussions. Contrary to what you may think, it wasn’t one of the standard four letter words used on the street or on SNL or vociferously blurted out by our angry West Coast legislators against Trump but an obscure noun, one I can honestly say I never uttered in my entire life. He didn’t tell me the exact test word until graduation day in 2000 and if anyone wants to know just shoot me an email and you can use it to gauge your own dictionary.
Back in the days of Merry Old England, many writers believed that as long as the reader could understand what was being written the spelling of the words did not matter much.
It was problematic getting uniform spelling in place because the alphabet used there was mainly borrowed from the Romans and the Roman alphabet was never intended to represent English sounds since it originated from the Greeks who only had a paltry 20 letters in theirs. Somewhere in the late 1700s basic dictionaries began to surface in England that attempted to clear the confusion of spelling and pronunciation.
It was in 1778 that a young man from Hartford, Connecticut, Noah Webster, graduated from Yale University with a liberal arts degree and, as you probably know, his name came to be associated with American dictionaries as we will soon see why.
Soon after taking a job as a school teacher in Glastonbury, he found the working conditions there abysmal. Since teachers were scarce due to the ensuing war, class sizes at that time were overcrowded, with up to seventy children of all ages crammed into tiny one-room schoolhouses. Besides the gigantic number of students to teach, most public schools had poor, underpaid staff using limited numbers of desks, and unsatisfactory textbooks that came over from England. Webster wanted to change this because he thought that Americans should learn from American books. As he once said, “Our honor requires us to have a system of our own, in language as well as government.”
In his spare time Webster turned to writing as a way to augment whatever little money he received from teaching. By 1783 he had won fame by publishing a book called the “Blue-Backed Speller,” Webster’s first attempt at standardizing the spelling of words with the distinction of separating American English from British English.
By traveling from city to city pushing his book and meeting with prominent printers of the day, he urged them to spell words in the American way as opposed to spellings used in Great Britain. For example, his book listed the word “color” instead of the British “colour” and “sulfur” for “sulpher”. His goal was to provide a uniquely American approach to training children how to write and spell and today we can credit Webster for the spelling of the following words we use every day: center for centre, defense for defence and tire for tyre.
The spelling book was arranged so that it could be easily taught to children, and it progressed by age from chapter to chapter. Because of his own experiences as a teacher, Webster thought that the Speller should be written in easy to understand language and give an orderly presentation of words and the rules used in spelling them.
Eventually, the Speller became the most popular American book, second only to the Bible, and by 1837 it had sold 15 million copies, earning Webster a royalty of a penny per book. This allowed him to amass a fortune and gave him the time to pursue other literary adventures. It also helped create the popular contests known today as spelling bees.
In 1806, Webster published his first dictionary that he claimed had been under construction for over 20 years. The book contained 70,000 words, of which 12,000 had never appeared in a published dictionary before. New in the dictionary were American words such as “skunk” and “squash” and others describing things not found in England. By gathering together all words he could find Webster hoped to standardize our text because Americans at that time used many diverse languages in different parts of the country.
Though it now has an honored place in every American library, Webster’s first dictionary was a failure, only selling 2,500 copies. He was forced to mortgage his home to develop a second edition, and his life from then on was plagued with debt. On May 28, 1843, a few days after he had completed revising an appendix to the next edition and hoping to sell more copies of the newest book, Noah Webster died at the age of 84.
After his death, George and Charles Merriam acquired the rights to publish his dictionary from his estate and from 1843 all contemporary Merriam-Webster dictionaries trace their copyright to that of Webster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.