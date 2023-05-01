The invention of the solid state transistor has changed our world like no other invention before it. All of our communications -- and probably most of our activities today -- utilize some device that operates by involving a transistor somewhere along the line. They are the most copied entity ever mass produced in our modern world.

According to a Forbes article by Jim Handy, there have been at least 2,913,276,327,576,980,000,000 transistors shipped since the technology was invented back in 1947. That’s 2.9 sextillion and to put that number into perspective, there are only 200 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy, and only 100 trillion cells in the entire human body. Before we get to the new wooden devices, let’s take a quick look at the history of transistor.

Most people know that a transistor is an electronic device that somehow replaced vacuum tubes. Yes, that’s true but not so fast. Sure, scientists had been familiar with electrical conductors for years, and full scale electrification of the U.S. started back in the early 1900s. But power electricity to industry, homes and farms flowed using simple copper wires.

Using electricity for communications, especially radio, relied on controlling the flow of electrons in vacuum tubes to make that work. Vacuum tubes relied on the heating of filaments to operate, that like light bulbs, had only so long a life span. Plus they were bulky and fragile. Couldn’t there be a more elegant solution to control these pesky electrons? That is when the quest for a vacuum tube replacement started.

The first transistor patent was filed by an Austrian-Hungarian physicist named Julius Lilienfeld in October 1926 (US# 1,745,175). The device was what we call today a Field Effect Transistor and relied on the semiconducting properties of copper sulfide. It was not a hit because it was somewhat unreliable and the electronics industry just ignored this fledgling attempt to replace the vacuum tube.

When WWII came about, the discovery that microwaves could help locate enemy planes by RADAR a good time before they arrived, a huge effort was made to utilize high frequency point contact diodes made of germanium and silicon, to serve as detectors or demodulators in the radar sets. They worked much better than the original vacuum tubes and allowed higher frequencies with greater resolution to be employed.

As hostilities started to draw to a close, Bell Laboratories of New Jersey, long the research-and-development arm of AT&T, (the main telephone company of the USA at that time) realized that there were major possibilities for solid state devices that could control electrical signals. They set up a solid state physics group under William Shockley that eventually included Walter Brattain and John Bardeen, the trio who invented the transistor in 1947. John Piece, another scientist at Bell put forth the name “transistor,” a combination of the term “transconductance” from vacuum tube theory and “varistor,” a form of electrical component that changes its resistance value as a function of the voltage placed across it.

The semiconductor industry took off in the 1950s here and in other countries such as Japan because there was money to be made and enough for everyone. Remember the first mass produced product, hand held transistor radios?

Now, an interesting discovery has been made and a new material has been added to the list of materials that transistors can be created of: wood. This was disclosed in an article published last week in the prestigious and highly cited multidisciplinary research journal, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, “Electrical current modulation in wood electrochemical transistor,” available for reading at the Linköping University of Sweden website.

Researchers at Linköping University, together with colleagues from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, have somehow developed the world’s first electrical transistor that can switch electrical current out of wood. “We’ve come up with an unprecedented principle. Yes, the wood transistor is slow and bulky, but it does work, and has huge development potential,” says Isak Engquist, senior associate professor.

In previous trials, transistors made of wood have been able to regulate ion transport only. When the ions in solution run out, the transistor stops working. Not good for an electrical component. The new transistor developed by the researchers used balsa wood and can function continuously and regulate electricity flow without deteriorating.

To construct such a device, they first removed the lignin from the wood, leaving only long cellulose channels, and filled them with a conductive plastic called PEDOT:PSS. This resulted in an electrically conductive piece of wood material. By attaching an insulated metal field plate, electrical current flowing cross-wise could be switched on and off, albeit with a certain delay – switching it off took about a second; on, about five seconds.

The group suggests some possible applications to include regulating electronic plants and a device that could potentially tolerate a higher current than regular organic transistors because the “junction” is so large.