Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Around another sun

Here T is given in years and AU is the number of Astronomical Units from the planet to the center and is scaled on the idea that one AU is the Earth-Sun distance, roughly 93 million miles. You can think of the AU as a solar system yardstick that astronomers use. Using the fact that Pluto is 39.5 AU’s from our Sun, puts the new planet at 316 AU’s from its own “Sun”, and using the formula we find that the orbital period is 5,617 years. What a long time to wait for another birthday to come around!

Images of planets that lie outside our own Solar System are somewhat rare and only about two dozen different ones have been observed since 2004 when the first photo of an exoplanet was obtained at the same observatory, of the planet 2M1207b orbiting a tiny brown dwarf star in the constellation Centaurus, approximately 170 light-years from Earth. Because of the resolution needed and the dimness of the images, you can imagine how difficult it is to get a photo of a planet hundreds of light years away. As it is, TYC 8998-760-1, the star with the two planets, has a magnitude of only 11.19, meaning you cannot see it with your eyes or even with a pair of binoculars since these are usually limited to magnitudes 6 and 10 respectively. Compounding the problem is the fact that whatever feeble light the exoplanet might be throwing off, it is in the vicinity of the star it is orbiting which can be thousands of times brighter. So how can astronomers take such pictures?