Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Around another sun

Last week, the first image of another planetary system was shown to the world. Taken at the European Southern Observatory in Chile, the photo shows a remote solar family, much like our own, complete with two giant exoplanets circling the young Sun-like star TYC 8998-760-1. Located 310 light years away in the southern constellation of Musca, (The Fly) the picture was captured by an exotic instrument called SPHERE, a sensitive device specifically designed to detect exoplanets using advanced processing techniques. This is the only time astronomers have directly observed more than one planet orbiting a star situated outside of our own system. The rings seen around the star in the picture are artifacts generated by the computer processing of the information. By taking different images at different times the astronomers were able to distinguish these new planets from the background stars.
The newly found planets are big, probably gas giants like our Jupiter and have large orbits. The inner one, named TYC 8998-760-1b has a mass 14 times that of Jupiter and a radius three times as large. It has an orbit four times as great as the distance from our Sun to Pluto. The other planet, TYC 8998-760-1c, is even more remote. Although a little smaller than its companion, it is twice as far out. Because the center star has a mass approximately that of our own Sun, we can use Kepler’s Third Law to approximate the time for a ‘year’ on the outer planet:
T (squared) = AU (cubed)
Here T is given in years and AU is the number of Astronomical Units from the planet to the center and is scaled on the idea that one AU is the Earth-Sun distance, roughly 93 million miles. You can think of the AU as a solar system yardstick that astronomers use. Using the fact that Pluto is 39.5 AU’s from our Sun, puts the new planet at 316 AU’s from its own “Sun”, and using the formula we find that the orbital period is 5,617 years. What a long time to wait for another birthday to come around!
Images of planets that lie outside our own Solar System are somewhat rare and only about two dozen different ones have been observed since 2004 when the first photo of an exoplanet was obtained at the same observatory, of the planet 2M1207b orbiting a tiny brown dwarf star in the constellation Centaurus, approximately 170 light-years from Earth. Because of the resolution needed and the dimness of the images, you can imagine how difficult it is to get a photo of a planet hundreds of light years away. As it is, TYC 8998-760-1, the star with the two planets, has a magnitude of only 11.19, meaning you cannot see it with your eyes or even with a pair of binoculars since these are usually limited to magnitudes 6 and 10 respectively. Compounding the problem is the fact that whatever feeble light the exoplanet might be throwing off, it is in the vicinity of the star it is orbiting which can be thousands of times brighter. So how can astronomers take such pictures?
Over the years many methods have been developed to do this and each has their own merits. One technique, called Aperture Masking Interferometry, developed in 1987 at the Cavendish Astrophysics Labs in England, involves covering the telescope input with an opaque blanket containing a certain pattern of pre-punched holes. By forcing light energy to enter in parallel bundles the telescope can act as a miniature interferometer allowing much great resolution to be obtained. Gathering data from the known spatial positions and feeding this into a computer gives ground-based telescopes the ability to achieve their maximum possible resolution even surpassing that of the Hubble Space Telescope.
In the European Southern Observatory, the process is a little different. First they point the telescope at the prospective star to be examined. Next, they block a section of the light path within the frame of the telescope using a metal disc coronagraph so that the center star is removed and only the faint rays from any possible exoplanets come through. By the way, the machine that does this is called a coronagraph because it was first used in 1931 to block out the rays of the sun inside a telescope so that only the flaming solar prominence around the edge of the sun could shine through to the film and the suns corona could b studied. It was like making a artificial eclipse within the telescope.
Because astronomers believe the central star TYC 8998-760-1 of the two planet system is only 17 million years old this discovery is a snapshot of an environment that is very similar to our own Solar System billions of years ago. Further observations of this system as the years go on, including with the new Extremely Large Telescope that will come online next year, will allow astronomers to test whether these planets formed at their current location or migrated in from somewhere else.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!