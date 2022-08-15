Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Best semiconductor of them all

Electronics has become a fixture in our daily lives. Cell phones, calculators, computers and cameras all rely on semiconductors to operate. We have come a long way since their debut in the United States. Sometimes it is important to look back on the road that we traveled in this area:

Largely forgotten in this history is the fact that all initial transistors made in the 1950s were not made of silicon but fabricated from the rare semiconductor germanium expressly because it had a low melting point of 938 degrees Celsius. Comparing this to silicon, which melts at 1,410 C, the processing equipment for germanium could get away with using borosilicate glass instead of very expensive quartz in its construction.

But actually, germanium had a few advantages. One of them was the voltage drop of a germanium PN junction was only 0.3 volts, about half of a silicon rectifier. This means that power electronics using germanium diodes such as a battery charger would throw off about half the heat than one using silicon diodes. Secondly, the charges flowing through germanium could move faster under a given electric field than ones in silicon, meaning the material could be used at higher frequencies -- highly important for communication equipment.

Although the supply of germanium was limited (abundance in the Earth's crust is approximately 1.6 ppm), manufacturers such as Raytheon pushed it forward, producing the first commercial transistor in 1953, the CK722, which sold for $7 each (about $77 in today’s money). Because the transistor was such a vast improvement over the vacuum tube, the floodgates opened for the fledgling semiconductor industry.

Unfortunately, radios made with germanium transistors did not operate very well at elevated temperatures. As a testament to this, my mom’s old 1962 American Motors Rambler had such a radio made with five germanium transistors. Once, when at the beach, we left the car with the windows rolled up, to bake in the summer sun, and getting back the radio blew out the instant we turned it on. So much for the “instant-on” feature. In fact, if it wasn’t for this temperature problem of that material we would be calling the California semiconductor region Germanium Valley instead.

This shortcoming was quickly noted by military-minded companies who, with more complex specifications to meet, shifted emphasis towards other semiconductor elements and compounds. By 1958 an oxide process was developed that allowed precision silicon devices to be constructed at companies such as Fairchild and Texas Instruments.

Ten years later each invented their own form of integrated circuit, packing huge numbers of transistors into small spaces, and the calculator and computer were eventually born. We can consider the last fifty years in science as the Age of Silicon because everything we touch that is electronic is almost always made with silicon microchips.

But now, as we are pushed forward to embrace electric vehicles, silicon has given way to more exotic and robust semiconductors such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, both extensively used in power control circuits of EVs. Tesla relies on silicon carbide power transistors to provide energy to the electric motors because it has three times higher thermal conductivity than silicon despite its lower electrical mobilities.

Now, a team of researchers at MIT, the University of Houston, and other institutions has carried out experiments showing that a little-known material -- cubic boron arsenide -- overcomes both of these limitations. It provides high mobility to both electrons and holes, and has excellent thermal conductivity. It is, the researchers say, the best semiconductor material ever found, and maybe the best possible one.

The findings are reported in the July issue of the IEEE journal Spectrum, that argues in the area of power electronics, silicon is beat by these other semiconductors and especially by boron arsenide because this new material works very well under elevated temperatures. “Heat is now a major bottleneck for many electronics,” says Shin, the MIT researcher. “Silicon carbide is replacing silicon for power electronics. Imagine what boron arsenides can achieve, with 10 times higher thermal conductivity and much higher charge mobility than silicon. It can be a gamechanger.”

It goes without saying that sometime in the future, when devices can be made of boron arsenide, more materials will line up in the queue to be even better. Unfortunately, just like we were back in the 1950s, it requires starting all over again in learning innovative techniques to process these new materials.

So, we press on, electrons flowing with the current….