Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Can black holes move through space?

Some black holes are gigantic. The supermassive black hole (SMBH) in the center of our Milky Way (towards Sagittarius A*), has a calculated mass a billion times that of our Sun and the gravitational field it makes is so strong that it tugs on all of the stars in our galaxy, holding it together. In fact, observational evidence indicates that almost every large galaxy has a supermassive black hole at its center, a notion that seems somewhat reasonable or else why would the galaxy form in the first place? Something somehow pulled things together.

The question of the movement of black holes within the universe has come up lately due to some intriguing new evidence that has been found in the last month. According to the Harvard and Smithsonian website, Center for Astrophysics, researchers there have identified the clearest case to date of a supermassive black hole in motion and their results were published in the March 10th issue of The Astrophysical Journal. Scientists have long theorized that supermassive black holes can wander through space but spotting one changing position has been extremely difficult. The following information is taken from this website. One author, Anil Seth, is from the University of Utah.