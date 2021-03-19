Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Can black holes move through space?

Most people have heard about the strange space objects called black holes -- a place where the gravity is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape. You may recall that about two years ago the first image of a supermassive black hole was observed. This one sits at the core of the elliptical galaxy Messier 87 and has a mass 7 billion times that of our Sun.
The eerie black shadow in that now famous photo displayed the event horizon standing out plainly as the boundary in spacetime through which matter and light can pass only inward, on a one-way trip when it is sucked into the vast mass of the singularity. As predicted by Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity that deals with gravity and acceleration, the presence of a large mass deforms spacetime in such a way that particles near the black hole bend in towards the mass. At the event horizon of a black hole, this deformation becomes so strong that there are no routes that lead away from the black hole. Anything that falls into it is gone forever.
Objects whose gravitational fields are too strong for light to escape were first considered in the 18th century by British naturalist John Michell and later by French mathematician Pierre-Simon Laplace. The first modern solution of general relativity that would characterize a black hole was discovered by Karl Schwarzschild in 1916 and in his honor the size of the event horizon of a black hole is called the Schwarzschild radius.
Some black holes are gigantic. The supermassive black hole (SMBH) in the center of our Milky Way (towards Sagittarius A*), has a calculated mass a billion times that of our Sun and the gravitational field it makes is so strong that it tugs on all of the stars in our galaxy, holding it together. In fact, observational evidence indicates that almost every large galaxy has a supermassive black hole at its center, a notion that seems somewhat reasonable or else why would the galaxy form in the first place? Something somehow pulled things together.
The question of the movement of black holes within the universe has come up lately due to some intriguing new evidence that has been found in the last month. According to the Harvard and Smithsonian website, Center for Astrophysics, researchers there have identified the clearest case to date of a supermassive black hole in motion and their results were published in the March 10th issue of The Astrophysical Journal. Scientists have long theorized that supermassive black holes can wander through space but spotting one changing position has been extremely difficult. The following information is taken from this website. One author, Anil Seth, is from the University of Utah.
"We don't expect the majority of supermassive black holes to be moving; they're usually content to just sit around," says Dominic Pesce, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics who led the study. "They're just so heavy that it's tough to get them going. Consider how much more difficult it is to kick a bowling ball into motion than it is to kick a soccer ball, realizing that in this case, the 'bowling ball' is several million times the mass of our Sun. That’s going to require a pretty mighty kick."Pesce and his collaborators have been working to observe this rare occurrence for the last five years by comparing the velocities of ten supermassive black holes and galaxies using the light given off when water molecules get close to the event horizon of the black hole.
As the water orbits around the black hole, it gives off certain infrared emissions that allow, through the Doppler effect, the ability to measure a black hole's velocity very precisely, and as one would expect, nine of the 10 supermassive black holes were at rest. But, as every class has its rambunctious child, one of the ten studied was on the move.
Located 230 million light-years away from Earth, the stirring black hole sits at the center of a small galaxy named J0437+2456. Its mass is about three million times that of our Sun. Using further observations with the Arecibo and Gemini Observatories, the team has confirmed that the black hole there is moving with a speed of about 110,000 miles per hour within the galaxy, giving it lots of kinetic energy. Just what is causing the motion is not known but there may be two possibilities.
"We may be observing the aftermath of two supermassive black holes merging," says Jim Condon, a radio astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory who was involved in the study. "The result of such a merger can cause the newborn black hole to recoil, and we may be watching it in the act of recoiling or as it settles down again."
But there's another, perhaps even more exciting possibility: the black hole may be part of a larger binary system with the companion remaining hidden for now perhaps due to lack of water molecules. Everyone agrees that further observations will ultimately be needed to pin down the true cause of this restless black hole.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu