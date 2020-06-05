Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Can Fonts Boost Your Memory?

Most people first learn about fonts when they start using a word processor program. There certainly are a lot to choose from – something you couldn’t do with a typewriter unless it was an IBM Selectric with the typeball. I usually send my columns to the Elko Free Press in Times New Roman, and I assume they use it that way because the paper is printed in a font that is called “serif”. You can tell a serif font because it usually has a small line or stroke added to the larger part of the letter. Printed books are set in serif font because it is easier on the eyes for reading. Somehow the extra marks on the letter aid your eye in understanding what is being presented. On the other hand, when generating mechanical sketches and documentation at AHV, I use a “sans-serif” font such as Arial or Univers because it just looks more industrial and business-like, not having the extra frills common on the serif type. Historically, the term “sans-serif” uses the French word “sans”, meaning "without", and the Dutch word “schreef” meaning line or pen-stroke. Most people use a sans-serif font to convey simplicity. Road signs are always sans serif. Although it is something we take for granted, the history and usage of fonts is an exciting study.
But can the use of a certain type of font improve your memory? Australian researchers say they can. Two years ago, Melbourne-based RMIT University’s Behavioral Business Lab developed a special type that could help students cramming for exams – a font that helps the reader remember information. Calling their font, “Sans Forgetica”, it is a font that (they say) uses psychological and design theories to aid memory retention. The font is believed to be the world’s first typeface specifically designed to help people hold onto more information and remember more of typed study notes. It was developed in collaboration between typographic design specialists and psychologists, combining psychological theory and design principles to improve remembering written information. Chairperson of the school’s lab, Dr Jo Peryman, said it was a terrific tool for students studying for exams. A sample of this is printed below, and as you can see, it looks as if some of the parts of the letters are missing and that, the researchers say, is the secret to its success.
The school’s website says the font was developed using a learning principle called ‘desirable difficulty’, where an obstruction is added to the learning process and requires the reader to put in some extra effort, hopefully using their brain, leading to better memory to promote deeper cognitive processing. But, according to researcher Dr Janneke Blijlevens, if the font is too difficult to decipher, readers often glance over the words and no memory trace is created. “Sans Forgetica lies at a sweet spot where just enough obstruction has been added to augment that memory function.” Accordingly, Sans Forgetica has varying degrees of ‘distinctiveness’ built in that subvert many of the design principles normally associated with conventional typography. Suppose ably, these degrees of distinctiveness cause readers to dwell longer on each word, giving the brain more time to engage in deeper processing. Sounds good on the surface but the proof is in the pudding. Can it honestly work?
About 400 university students were involved in a study by RMIT University and they found a small increase in the amount the participants remembered, nearly 57% of text written in Sans Forgetica, compared with 50% written in plain Arial. Typography lecturer Stephen Banham said the font had an unusual seven-degree back slant to the left and gaps in each letter causing one’s mind to naturally seek to complete those shapes and so by doing that it slows the reading. Somehow slowing down the reading will place more information into your brain.
But, only last week, in a paper published in the May 2020 journal Memory, a rival team from the University of Warwick, England and University of Waikato, New Zealand, found empty results when using Sans Forgetica. In that paper, author Kimberley Wade from the Department of Psychology, Warwick, claims no enhancement in memory using the new font was seen in the four experiments she performed. According to the abstract for the paper, available on the Warwick website, 882 students read information in both Sans Forgetica and Arial, and were tested on what they could recall. In Experiment 1, subjects rated Sans Forgetica as being more difficult to read than Arial. So far, so good, because this was what was originally claimed and sought for in its design. But in Experiments 2 through 4, there was no improvement in memory performance of the students tested, and sometimes the new font even impaired it. These findings suggest that although Sans Forgetica promotes a feeling of disfluency, it does not create a desirable difficulty or memory benefit. Obviously more testing needs to be performed.
But you can run your own experiment because Sans Forgetica is available free to download as a font for your computer at sansforgetica.rmit.
