Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Can Fonts Boost Your Memory?

Most people first learn about fonts when they start using a word processor program. There certainly are a lot to choose from – something you couldn’t do with a typewriter unless it was an IBM Selectric with the typeball. I usually send my columns to the Elko Free Press in Times New Roman, and I assume they use it that way because the paper is printed in a font that is called “serif”. You can tell a serif font because it usually has a small line or stroke added to the larger part of the letter. Printed books are set in serif font because it is easier on the eyes for reading. Somehow the extra marks on the letter aid your eye in understanding what is being presented. On the other hand, when generating mechanical sketches and documentation at AHV, I use a “sans-serif” font such as Arial or Univers because it just looks more industrial and business-like, not having the extra frills common on the serif type. Historically, the term “sans-serif” uses the French word “sans”, meaning "without", and the Dutch word “schreef” meaning line or pen-stroke. Most people use a sans-serif font to convey simplicity. Road signs are always sans serif. Although it is something we take for granted, the history and usage of fonts is an exciting study.