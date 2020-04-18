Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Can UV light kill virus?

After wearing my mask in town this week I left it on the front dashboard of my car thinking that maybe the sunlight could sterilize it to new again. From what I’ve seen this must be a problem for all Americans looking at ways to keep them clean. According to the CDC, single-use face masks should be worn once and then thrown away and that’s alright to do if they were plentiful — which they are not. There must be a suitable technique to get rid of any accumulated pathogens.
At AHV we have seen a recent upsurge in companies needing high voltage for medical devices with some for immediate use against the Chinese Covid-19 pandemic. One technique that seems to be increasing in popularity is using ultraviolet radiation to destroy the virus particles that may have adsorbed onto surfaces. This includes, among other things, clothing, countertops, benches, and utensils. It’s already used in hospitals to disinfect contaminated surfaces and has appeal because it’s simple and doesn’t involve dangerous chemicals that can linger long after the cleansing operation.
Back in January, way before Covid-19 hit the news in America, I wrote a column about a UV laser being developed at Nagoya University, Japan, and suggested it may be utilized in killing bacteria. Unfortunately, the laser there is only in the prototype stage with mass production still years away. For us to understand the idea of using UV light for germicidal cleansing purposes it is a good idea to review the physics of this electromagnetic energy form.
Ultraviolet light is invisible to humans although research has shown that bees use the UV emission from the sun to navigate between flowers and home. Some birds are equipped with a 4th optical sensor that allows complete detection of ultraviolet light. Though it’s adjacent to visible light on the electromagnetic spectrum, its wavelengths are just too short for human eyes to register and see. You would think that our retinas would activate on sensing UV but the UV light just can’t get through the lenses of our eyes. In fact, UV cannot even get through a pane of glass because the atoms in the glass composition absorb the UV energy like a sponge soaking up water.
Since UV waves have high-energy, we can feel their effects even though we cannot see the rays. For instance we know that ultraviolet light generated by the sun is what gives you a tan — or a sunburn if you stay out too long. In addition, if your body is exposed to UV for years by working outside all of the time without adequate protection, it may also lead to skin cancer.
Historically, UV light falls into two categories, long wave and short wave, covering the 400 to 100 nanometer wavelength range although new ISO standards offer up to six finer divisions. Let’s look at the long wave series first.
You can easily buy a “black light” that generates long wave ultraviolet. These were very popular in the 1970s when young people bought glowing posters complete with fluorescent paints that would glow bright orange or green. On a more useful note, if you are a rock-hound you know that some minerals can glow while being illuminated with long wave UV light (although a lot more will glow under short wave UV) and using UV sometimes helps in identifying similar looking rocks.
One mineral in particular, fluorite, CaF2, will sometimes glow a bright blue when illuminated by long wave UV. This discovery goes back to 1852 when George Gabriel Stokes, of viscosity fame, coined the phenomenon “fluorescence” because he was using a piece of fluorite in his experiments. Geologists know that fluorescence usually occurs when specific impurities known as “activators” are present within the mineral. For fluorite, activators are thought to be rare earth atoms of yttrium, ytterbium or even europium.
Long wave is the lowest energy form of UV, and it accounts for about 95% of the ultraviolet light that reaches the Earth from the sun. Many detergents have added compounds that glow under long wave illumination making “whites” look “whiter” when worn outdoors. But the sun’s long wave UV can penetrate deep into the skin’s layers, which eventually ages the skin and forms wrinkles over time.
Long wave UV has many uses however. In dentistry certain acrylic polymers can be “cured” or set by illuminating them with an LED-based long wave light. Long wave UV is also used in the semiconductor industry for very fine resolution photolithography. This allows solid state device manufacturers to cram 10 times the amount of transistors on a silicon wafer. Because the wavelength used to create the structures is much smaller than visible light, finer resolution may be obtained. Without this technique there would be no computer microprocessor integrated circuits as we have today.
The most effective UV radiation that can “kill” bacteria and virus particles is the short wave type. It has been found that this variety can penetrate the cells of pathogens and damage the DNA or RNA that contain their genetic code. Some researchers now believe that short wave UV can damage the amino acids and proteins that either protect the virus or allow it to attach to and infect a host cell. To use this technique effectively, as in the case of Covid-19, it is important to know the pathogen’s sensitivity to specific UV wavelengths.
Next week we will list the history of disinfecting objects with UV light, what sources make the best shortwave UV, and how it can help the ongoing pandemic if it can be used at all.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
