Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Coffee linked to spending

In 1957 a popular book, "The Hidden Persuaders," described how the advertising industry in those days used advanced psychoanalytical techniques to increase sales for their clients as the post-war economy roared forward and Americans found themselves flush with cash.

The research by Vance Packard detailed how many consumers were being influenced and manipulated -- far more than they realized -- by television commercials constantly bombarding them suggesting what to buy. Because billions of dollars were at stake when ordinary families purchased automobiles, clothing, televisions, and even food, large companies employed teams of researchers who guided their purchasing decisions by using mechanisms discovered from psychiatry and social sciences.

As we now know, these coercions took place beneath our level of awareness and the hooks which grappled a person to buy one product over another were truly "hidden."

A number of years later in 1974, presumably when our country was a little more open about adult items, Wilson Key authored "Subliminal Seduction," in which he claimed that advertisers embedded images of sex, death, and bestiality in their ads to further manipulate people into buying their products. Stealthy advertisements in popular magazines featuring pictures of ice cubes floating in glasses of whisky were said to contain sexual images that would subconsciously give you a special feeling about the product.

Although many at the time scoffed at Key’s ideas that advertisers would stoop so low as to purposely trick the public, the cat jumped out of the bag when Farrah Fawcett posed in her famous iconic Red Swimsuit Poster with hair curls that actually spelled out the work SEX. That picture, taken in 1976, was extremely popular, selling 12 million copies, the largest ever in wall poster history. Many a dorm room across the country had Farrah smiling over the study desk.

Well, it keeps going on so let’s fast forward to today. A research group at the University of South Florida has found that if you are trying to scale back on impulse purchases you may want to hold off on drinking that cup of coffee before you go to your local mall. The international study, published in the June 2022 edition of the Journal of Marketing, found that caffeine impacts what you buy and how much you spend when shopping.

According to the USF website, the research team ran three experiments in retail stores and found that shoppers who drank a cup of caffeinated coffee prior to roaming through the department store spent about 50% more money and bought nearly 30% more items than shoppers who drank the same amount of decaf or water.

“Caffeine, as a powerful stimulant, releases dopamine in the brain, which excites the mind and the body. This leads to a higher energetic state, which in turn enhances impulsivity and decreases self-control,” said lead author Dipayan Biswas, Professor of Marketing at USF. “As a result, caffeine intake leads to shopping impulsivity in terms of higher number of items purchased and greater spending.” No wonder many larger stores have complementary coffee bars at their entrances. And you thought this was because they were being friendly!

The first experiment consisted of setting up an espresso machine at the entrances of a retail chain and home goods store in France and a department store in Spain. Upon entry, more than 300 shoppers were provided a complimentary cup – with about half offered coffee that contained about 100 mg of caffeine and the other half decaf coffee or just plain water. As they exited the stores the shoppers shared their receipts with the researchers. The team found that caffeinated individuals purchased a significantly higher number of items and spent more money compared to those who just had decaf or water.

An interesting side effect was that the caffeine also impacted what types of items the shoppers bought. Those who drank caffeinated coffee bought more non-essential items than the other shoppers, such as feel-good items like scented candles and fragrances.

The group also studied the effect of caffeine when someone shops online. They set up an experiment inside of a laboratory and recorded similar results. Taking a study pool of 200 business school students, half who consumed caffeinated coffee (the other half de-caffeinated) they were asked to pick which items they’d purchase from a preselected list of 66 options. Those who consumed caffeine picked more items considered to be impulsive purchases, such as a massager, while others selected more practical items, such as a notebook.

Professor Biswas summed up these findings with the following comment: ”While moderate amounts of caffeine intake can have positive health benefits, there can be unintended consequences of being caffeinated while shopping. That is, consumers trying to control impulsive spending should avoid consuming caffeinated beverages before shopping.”

Probably goes for proposing as well.