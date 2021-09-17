Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Cosmic rays a problem on flight to Mars

ELKO -- Lois Ports of Bristlecone Audubon will give a presentation on a recent trip to Nome, Alaska, at 7 p.m. Friday.

This PowerPoint talk will feature photos of the scenery, wildlife, birds and flowers that she and her husband Mark saw on the trip. It will include range maps for the birds that were seen, and she will discuss how many of these birds that breed in the far northern tundra of Alaska migrate through our area in the spring, fall or both.

Ports will also include interesting facts from their life histories. "We hope you can join us virtually for this presentation," she said.

Due to the high positivity rate for Covid-19 in our area the officers and board members for Bristlecone Audubon have decided that it is best to hold virtual meetings for at least the next few months.

The group will be using Zoom as its platform. If you would like to be sent a link for this program, email bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com before Thursday.