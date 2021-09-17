Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Cosmic rays a problem on flight to Mars

Sending human travelers to Mars by 2030 would require scientists and engineers to overcome a range of technological and safety obstacles far greater in magnitude than the Apollo Moon landings of the Sixties. One of these is the grave risk posed by cosmic rays on the astronauts that make the voyage. These energetic particles that come from the sun, distant stars and other galaxies can easily permeate the walls of the spacecraft and affect the cells of the living humans inside. Unless some kind of elaborate shielding can be put in place, all humans taking the journey will be exposed to ceaseless radiation for months nonstop.
Last week, in the journal Space Weather a paper: “Beating 1 Sievert: Optimal Radiation Shielding of Astronauts on a Mission to Mars” explained the hazards that would exist in such an adventure and proposed ways of mitigating the dangerous radiation. The report, written by an international team of space scientists suggested several options that could be used. One is to run the mission at the right time. It turns out that the best time to stage the trip would be when the solar activity from our Sun is at a maximum. Although this may seem at odds with the objective of reducing radiation bombardment, doing so would actually help because the most dangerous and energetic particles that come from distant galaxies are deflected by the enhanced emission from our Sun. Who would have thought?
As you may know, cosmic rays continuously hit the Earth and can actually be damaging in many ways. If you have ever had a computer glitch, it may have been caused by an energetic particle passing through the roof of your house and triggering an electrical event within the microprocessor of your computer. As semiconductors are made smaller and smaller to cram more transistors into a designated space, the likelihood increases where such a high speed “bullet” from beyond could cause a program to malfunction. Wikipedia says that studies by IBM in the 1990s reported that computers typically experience about one cosmic-ray-induced error per 256 megabytes of RAM per month. If this is true, my desktop on which I am using to write this column, having 8 Gigabytes, could have one glitch per day! In fact, to alleviate this problem, the Intel Corporation has proposed a cosmic ray detector that could be integrated into future high-density microprocessors, allowing the chip to repeat the last command following a cosmic-ray incident. A high-profile automobile recall in 2009 involving Toyota vehicles with throttles that became stuck in the open position may have been caused by cosmic rays, at least that’s what their lawyers said.
But that’s on Earth where we are shielded from most of the dangerous rays by our blanket of atmosphere. In fact, the high-speed particles that pass through our bodies right now at the rate of a few per second are actually secondary “rays” consisting of electrons, gamma rays, or heavy unstable particles called muons. They are produced by direct hits of primary particles coming from outer space on nitrogen or oxygen molecules 30 miles up in the stratosphere. These secondaries, the remnants of the collision, rain down upon us incessantly.
When we would discuss cosmic rays in my Physics 100 class, I would show the students a Geiger Counter sitting on the table clicking away with every strike of a secondary particle. The sensitive Geiger tube that recorded such transitions was only about 3 inches long and one inch in diameter and we would get as many as 30 clicks per minute through the tube. Imagine, I would tell them, the amount your whole body must be receiving every minute and there is nothing you can do to shield yourself because they were coming right through the ceiling of Lundberg Hall! Now, mind you, these are the secondary particles where the incoming energy is scattered among many other products. Can you imagine the power of the primary ones?
Primary rays as they are called consist mainly of protons or nuclei stripped of their electrons. Sometimes they are alpha particles and as you can see they are not really “rays” at all but actual material accelerated almost to the speed of light. They originate in distant galaxies and are everywhere in our universe. I would say that every click they heard may have come from a primary that has traveled alone in space for a billion years just to end up on our planet, in our classroom, for them to hear the final click. They should be honored at such an occasion.
In their paper, co-author Yuri Shprits, a UCLC geophysicist, said that shielding against such incoming particles would be hard to do. First of all, a rocket ship cannot be made of lead thick enough because it would weigh too much and secondly, just like on Earth, when a primary ray hits thick shielding, multitudes of secondary particles would be unleashed and the radiation to which the travelers are exposed to could actually increase.
With proper timing and tradeoffs in some shielding the scientists say that a 1 Sievert goal, the maximum accumulation allowable for NASA astronauts, may be achievable. To give you an idea of this level it is equivalent to doctors taking 2000 X-Rays of your body.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu