Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Do Venus flytraps have a memory?

Every summer in San Diego we would take guests visiting us to the world famous zoo there and spend the entire day being amazed at the animals and plants. My favorite exhibit besides the Komodo dragons was the Zoo’s Bog Garden, only a stone’s throw from the Monkey Trails habitat. Here on display were all sorts of carnivorous plants, like the tall American Pitcher Plant that swallows ants, various sundews and of course gigantic mounds of Venus flytraps.

These are one of the strangest shrubs in the world because they actively catch and eat meat. You may have seen them for sale, usually in the spring, sometimes in the garden section at Home Depot, sealed in a small clear plastic container, growing in a little clump of moist boggy material at the bottom. Looking rather alien like it hails from some exotic Pacific Island, the Venus flytrap actually comes from our own country growing naturally in certain marshy areas of North and South Carolina.

The Venus flytrap is one of a kind – there is nothing else even close to it in the plant kingdom. Nectar in its “snares” attracts walking or winged insects such as ants, mosquitoes, or flies, as they crawl around on the plant and are unfortunate enough to transverse the trap region. When an unsuspecting insect brushes against tiny trigger hairs on the surface it instantly snaps shut in less than a second, sealing the fate of the catch.

Once the trap is tightly closed, digestive acids and enzymes dissolve the insect, and the plant absorbs the nutrient-rich feast. In seven to ten days the trap opens again, ready for another meal.

Each trap, really a modified leaf, catches about five to seven insects before it dies and falls off but the plant continues to grow new traps as it gets older. Like other green plants, Venus flytraps use photosynthesis to get energy from the sun, however by eating insects the plants get additional nutrients while growing in the wet acidic soil they call home.

An article published in “Nature Plants” by Hiraku Suda, graduate student at the National Institute for Basic Biology, Okazaki, Japan, along with others on his team, actually suggested that a Venus flytrap actively tracks the number of times an insect trips its tiny hairs before activating its digestive juices. A trap’s trigger hairs must be struck twice within a 30-second time frame for the trap to snap shut. Anything longer than 30 seconds does not generate a response. It is conjectured that this saves the trap from wasting energy from closing on falling raindrops or other inedible objects. A good question would be does the plant actually count to the number two within a specific time period.

In 1988 an attempt was made to try to explain this behavior. A Professor Dieter Hodick from the Botanical Institute at the University of Bonn, Germany speculated that changes in calcium ions might be involved in the memory of the Venus flytrap. Unfortunately, due to a lack of the technological means at that time to measure calcium concentrations without damaging the cells, they were unable to explore this possibility.

Now, in the study published the researchers have succeeded in visualizing intracellular calcium concentrations in the Venus flytrap. According to the NIBB website, the team first established a genetic transformation method for the Venus flytrap. Then they introduced the gene encoding the intracellular calcium sensor protein GCaMP6, which emits green fluorescence when bound to calcium, into the insectivorous plant, allowing them to visualize changes in intracellular calcium concentrations for the first time.

Mr. Suda, when discussing the research, said (like so many graduate students before him): “I tried so many experiments over two and a half years but all failed. The Venus flytrap was such an attractive system that I did not give up. I finally noticed that foreign DNA integrated with high efficiency into the Venus flytrap grown in the dark. It was a small but indispensable clue.”

This green fluorescence protein emits light when bound to calcium, making the leaves glow in the dark when illuminated by an ultraviolet source. Once activated, the green glow can be tracked through the leaf as calcium travels within the plant cells (see the photo showing this movement).

Using leaves from the genetically modified plants, scientists activated the sensory hairs by poking them with a needle. Simulating the activity of a trapped insect, the team saw a glow of calcium release due to sensory hair activation. When they re-stimulated the leaf, the glow increased and spread, and if this was done within 30 seconds, the leaf snapped shut.

Along with other experimental approaches, the team concluded that calcium facilitated memory within the leaf. While one stimulation caused a noted rise in calcium, only a second one within 30 seconds could push levels high enough to trigger a closure.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

