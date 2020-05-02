Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Does rare element hold key to virus testing?

As seen in the figure, the liquid sample migrates along and travels through a region called the conjugate release pad which contains antibodies that are specific to the test being conducted. There, the sample attaches to colored or fluorescent particles that can be easily detected – most commonly colloidal gold and latex microspheres. From here the liquid gets into the detection zone which is usually a porous membrane with specific biological components (mostly antibodies or antigens) immobilized in the form of lines on the strip. Their role is to react with the sample that has bound to the antibody. The read-out, represented by the lines appearing with different intensities, can be seen by eye or using a UV light with appropriate reader that can detect fluorescence. From the colors formed, the test is either positive or negative. Lastly, there is an absorbent pad at the end to wick the excess reagents and prevent backflow of the liquid moving along.