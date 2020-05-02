Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Does rare element hold key to virus testing?

The outbreak of the Chinese 2019 coronavirus disease has been a challenge for hospital laboratories around the world due to the huge number of cases that must be tested. As you can understand, there is a vast need for a simple and easy immunodiagnostic method to identify positive samples so they may be rapidly quarantined in order to prevent further transmission.
In this area there is some good news from a paper published this week in the Analytical Chemistry periodical: Rapid and Sensitive Detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Using Lanthanide-Doped Nanoparticle-based Lateral Flow Immunoassay. The report details a test procedure that is accurate and takes only 10 minutes to process.
Researcher Zhenhua Chen and others at the Institute of Antibody Engineering in Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China utilize the rare element europium in their analysis. This element is called a lanthanide because it shows up in that series on the periodic chart, usually the upper of the two odd rows at the bottom.
During this pandemic, many facilities try to verify the presence of the virus using chest CT scans. These are accurate to 97% but they are very expensive to do and each one takes a long time. Methods such as lateral flow analysis (LFA) have the advantages of convenience and rapidity.
The principle behind the LFA is simple. You place a drop of the liquid sample to be examined onto a test strip. In this case, the material is nitrocellulose, a plastic once used to make movie film. The sample moves along without the assistance of external forces only by capillary action through various zones on the strip on which molecules that can interact with the sample are placed.
As seen in the figure, the liquid sample migrates along and travels through a region called the conjugate release pad which contains antibodies that are specific to the test being conducted. There, the sample attaches to colored or fluorescent particles that can be easily detected – most commonly colloidal gold and latex microspheres. From here the liquid gets into the detection zone which is usually a porous membrane with specific biological components (mostly antibodies or antigens) immobilized in the form of lines on the strip. Their role is to react with the sample that has bound to the antibody. The read-out, represented by the lines appearing with different intensities, can be seen by eye or using a UV light with appropriate reader that can detect fluorescence. From the colors formed, the test is either positive or negative. Lastly, there is an absorbent pad at the end to wick the excess reagents and prevent backflow of the liquid moving along.
LFA assessments are very common. Several pregnancy and fertility tests available for home use depend on this moving liquid sample technique. They have a very simple protocol and a visual end point that the user can read. Sometimes this is in the form of a digital display to avoid any misinterpretation.
Getting back to the virus test, the traditional use of colloidal gold-based reagents do not have optimal performance or quantification capability. In addition, there is a problem it seems with a phenomena called photobleaching where the photochemical is just unable to fluoresce as bright as it should in some cases. In addition, the team found that for this test the gold based locations on the test strip exhibited poor stability and often migrated. Not to worry, previous work by Chen’s group indicated that europium-doped polystyrene nanoparticles can overcome these problems and then some.
You may wonder why the element europium was selected as the basis of the fluorescent dye. This dates back to 2015 when Chen discovered that europium (III) chelate microparticle-based LFA worked very well on lung cancer detection because it offered a wide linear range of fluorescent intensity as a function of concentration. The strange word chelate describes a type of bonding of organic molecules to metal ions in the liquids used on the strip. They exploited the rather strange phosphorescence of the europium element to make the responding lines illuminate brighter.
Probably unbeknownst to you is the fact that there is a lot of europium in your home. The oxide shows up as the red phosphor in color TV screens and helps make a white fluorescent lamp put a warmer (reddish) color. Many tons of europium were used years ago in the spiral fluorescent screw in light bulb (remember them?). If you ever had the plastic “glow in the dark” stars that you could stick to your ceiling in your bedroom, the red ones used europium strontium aluminate. For the virus determination they used the maximal fluorescence emission peak of 615 nm – a deep red line.
So what were the results of this new quick test? The group tested 51 normal serum and 7 from patients with the virus. All 7 were detected.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
