Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Drifting rogue planets could endanger earth

Interesting evidence has been obtained lately for a mysterious population of “rogue” or “free-floating” planets that wander alone in deep space, unbound to any host star. Just last week, four new drifters have been discovered with masses similar to Earth. The study, led by Iain McDonald of the University of Manchester, was published in the latest issue of Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and used information obtained from NASA’s Kepler Telescope.
The orbiting space probe was directed to photograph a crowded region of stars towards the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The program took snapshots of the region every 30 minutes in order to find the rare gravitational microlensing events that could indicate the presence of these wandering planets.
In the UK study, the team found 27 short-duration candidate microlensing signals that varied when a moving body interfered with the starlight from a more distant star. You could more or less call this a celestial “photobomb” effect. The light perturbations from the moving mass occurred over timescales that varied between an hour to complete to more than 10 days duration. Most signals corresponded quite well to optical data previously seen from ground-based observatories but four of the shortest events are new discoveries that the scientists say look consistent with Earth-sized planets moving on their own and not part of any other solar system.
Rogue planets are those that have been booted out of their own systems for one reason or another. It is thought that they are compelled to move out by huge attractive forces pulling on their masses and ripping them from safe orbits. What can produce such an alteration; the energy must be enormous? The answer to this question may be in line with the 1796 thinking by the great French mathematician, Pierre-Simon Laplace, who proposed the idea that the pull caused by a passing star repositioned mass within our Solar System.
As wild as it may seem, a moving star is probably the only object having the required momentum to be able to pull a planet from its orbit. Today many new theories have taken a second look at Laplace’s work and use it as a foundation for what can cause disruption to a perfectly running solar system. Not only can a moving star tug a planet out of its orbit but it can send it on its way because most stars are simply hundreds of times larger than a planet. Our own Sun is over an order of magnitude larger than Jupiter. If they grab close by planets, even large ones such as Jupiter, it has been modeled that the displaced planet can even take their moons along with them as they move out!
As mentioned earlier, the discovery of the four abandoned planets utilized a new technique called gravitational microlensing where light from a background star can be temporarily magnified by the presence of other massive objects in the foreground. Because microlensing allows the study of objects that emit little or no light, it is a good tool to search for these errant planets. This bending of light from a background star due to local gravity was discussed by Albert Einstein in 1916 after publication of his General Theory of Relativity. The time-scale of the transient brightening depends on the mass of the foreground object as well as on the relative proper motion between the background star “source” and the foreground “lens”.
If one in a million solar systems in the Milky Way ejects an Earth-sized planet the danger can be quite real. Since there are an estimated 100 billion stars in our galaxy this calculates to 100,000 rogue planets plus their moons floating aimlessly around, perhaps in our neck-of-the-woods. A good question is, did any ever hit our planet in the past? The current answer is yes – that is how we got our Moon!
According to the most widely accepted theory today, the Giant-Impact Theory, the Earth’s moon formed during a colossal collision between the Earth and another small planet now called Theia, about the size of Mars. The debris from this impact collected in an orbit around Earth to eventually form the Moon. This was about 4.5 billion years ago and happened relatively soon after the Earth was formed.
Much of the basis for this idea came from research on the rocks brought back by the Apollo astronauts. For instance, it has been discovered that the moon’s oxygen isotopic ratio seems to be essentially identical to Earth’s placing a very high probability that, however it got there, the material that makes up the Moon actually came from our Earth. Also, the Moon’s titanium isotope ratio of TI-50 compared to Ti-47 appears so close to the Earth’s, only 4 parts per million difference, that scientists believe they had to come from the same source.
So what does this mean? If we knew a rogue planet was on its way, heading with its sights set square on Earth, could we somehow deflect it? Let’s take a look. To move a planet the size of our earth (mass = 6E24 kg), at only 1 meter/second at right angles to the path would require 3E24 Joules (1/2mv%5E2).