Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Drifting rogue planets could endanger earth

Rogue planets are those that have been booted out of their own systems for one reason or another. It is thought that they are compelled to move out by huge attractive forces pulling on their masses and ripping them from safe orbits. What can produce such an alteration; the energy must be enormous? The answer to this question may be in line with the 1796 thinking by the great French mathematician, Pierre-Simon Laplace, who proposed the idea that the pull caused by a passing star repositioned mass within our Solar System.

As wild as it may seem, a moving star is probably the only object having the required momentum to be able to pull a planet from its orbit. Today many new theories have taken a second look at Laplace’s work and use it as a foundation for what can cause disruption to a perfectly running solar system. Not only can a moving star tug a planet out of its orbit but it can send it on its way because most stars are simply hundreds of times larger than a planet. Our own Sun is over an order of magnitude larger than Jupiter. If they grab close by planets, even large ones such as Jupiter, it has been modeled that the displaced planet can even take their moons along with them as they move out!