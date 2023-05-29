Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As everyone knows, the government is pushing electric cars and trucks on the American public with absolutely no thought on how 200 million people are going to charge their cars every night. Our infrastructure is just not ready for a hit like this. When the reality sets in that charging gobbles up tremendous amounts of energy, our government will just tax us more for this usage. Plus, if we keep on producing electricity from gas and coal-fired plants, we are just moving the pollution to some other location. Just an idiot's dream for a green new world.

Data shows that the Unites States generates about 4,243 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year and about 60% of this production is from fossil fuels — coal, natural gas, and petroleum. Now add on electric car charging and you have created a huge problem.

But how about nuclear energy? It’s clean, economical, and many countries run their economy using nuclear energy. For example, France has one of the largest nuclear power programs in the world. Nuclear power plants in France generated 361 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2022, accounting for 70% of the country's annual electricity generation. Sweden and several other advanced economies get about 50 percent. The US gets about 18% from nuclear. You would think that some leaders in Washington would advocate for nuclear power to charge the upcoming flood of electric vehicles that will be showing up soon. Ha – don’t hold your breath. We haven’t built a nuclear power plant in the U.S. since 2016 and that was in Tennessee. Before that one it was 1996.

Help may be on the way. Last week, researchers from the University of Cambridge, England, reported they have found a way to harness the power of photosynthesis to convert CO2, water and sunlight into multicarbon fuels – ethanol and propanol – in a single step by fabricating structures that mimic ordinary leaves. These fuels have a high energy density and can be easily stored or transported much like gasoline while offering a great advantage. Unlike fossil fuels, these solar fuels produce net-zero carbon emissions and are completely renewable. Plus, unlike most bioethanol, they do not divert any agricultural land away from food production. Their special leaf utilizes a perovskite structure, which we have analyzed before in this column. This, you may recall, is a class of compounds that mimic the calcium titanium oxide mineral CaTiO3 in having the same type of crystal structure. But can automobiles run solely on ethanol?

Most cars and trucks on the road today run on gasoline that contains up to 10% ethanol because the U.S. Congress in the 1970s pushed the concept to make the country more energy independent. Now the United States is the world’s largest bioethanol producer, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, almost 45% of all corn grown in the U.S. is used for ethanol production and winds up in someone’s gas tank. So the answer is yes, we can power our cars with ethanol and it would be good to do so if we didn’t have to grow the feedstock.

The work, published in Nature Energy, with the title: “Solar-driven liquid multi-carbon fuel production using a standalone perovskite-BiVO4 artificial leaf” describes how they achieved this interesting goal. From the Cambridge University website: “Shining sunlight on the artificial leaves and getting liquid fuel from carbon dioxide and water is an amazing bit of chemistry,” said Dr. Motiar Rahaman, the paper’s first author. “Normally, when you try to convert CO2 into another chemical product using an artificial leaf device, you almost always get carbon monoxide or syngas, (a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide) but here, we’ve been able to produce a practical liquid fuel just using the power of the Sun. It’s an exciting advance that opens up whole new avenues in our work.”

The researchers developed a copper and palladium-based catalyst. The catalyst was optimized in a way that allowed the artificial leaf to produce more complex chemicals, specifically the multi-carbon alcohols ethanol and n-propanol. While other scientists have been able to produce similar chemicals before using electrical power, this is the first time that such complex chemicals have been produced with an artificial leaf using only the energy from the Sun.

At present, the device is a proof of concept construction and only displays modest efficiency. The researchers are working to optimize the light absorbers so that they can better utilize the incoming sunlight. They are also improving the catalyst so it can convert more sunlight into fuel. The team says that further work will be required to make the device scalable so that it can produce large volumes of fuel.

“Even though there’s still work to be done, we’ve shown what these artificial leaves are capable of doing,” said Reisner. “It’s important to show that we can go beyond the simplest molecules and make things that are directly useful as we transition away from fossil fuels.”