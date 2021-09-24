Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Electric motors for new automobiles

Today’s automakers use three different types of electric motors in in their new electric vehicles and it’s a good idea for you to get to know what the differences are because this will become an important factor within the next few years. The motors available now are:
1. DC Series Motor
2. Brushless DC Motor (BLDC)
3. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
4. Three Phase AC Induction Motors
5. Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM)
All are popular and all have their advantages concerning ability and cost.
High starting torque capability of the DC Series motor makes it a suitable option for traction application. It was the most widely used motor for traction application in the early days with the $2,800 Baker Electric Runabout being a hot seller in 1910. The advantages of this motor are easy speed control and it can also withstand a sudden increase in load. They were popular for “little old ladies to drive to church” because they did not need to be hand cranked as gasoline engines did. But these motors use electrical commutators with rubbing and sparking graphite brushes, the same as in a hand drill. Over time they eventually wear out and need to be replaced. Large horsepower motors drawing hundreds of Amperes would go through copper commutators very quickly if they were used today.
The brushless DC motors use permanent magnets within their design and do not use a commutator or brush. The switching of current is done electronically within the windings making the motor more or less maintenance free. BLDC motors have good traction characteristics like high starting torque and offer high efficiency in the 95 – 98% region. The BLDC motor is the most preferred motor for the electric vehicle application due to its traction characteristics. There are two kinds: the hub and the in-runner.
The hub motor places the rotor on the outside and the stator that contains the windings on the inside. By connecting the wheel directly to the exterior rotor there is no need to a gear system. Not offering much in the way of power, the hub motor is very popular with electric cycle manufacturers. The new electric scooters you see around town use brushless hub motors.
The in-runner BLDC motor has a stator on the outside like a conventional motor and the rotor is on the inside. This means that some type of gear assembly is needed to transfer the power to the wheels. Usually the in-runner motor is “ironless” in that there is no iron stator core to magnetize. The torque being developed by wires inside the rotor. Because there is no magnetic iron core, ironless in-runners can spin freely when turned off, a good way to save energy and because of this they are highly efficient. Unfortunately, due to the lack of a magnetic stator core, this motor develops very low torque and must be run at very high angular velocities in order to obtain reasonable output power. Mini delivery vans built by Kinetic Green use this type of motor. There are almost 50,000 of them on the road in India and are rapidly making their way into the United States for use especially on congested city streets. Keep an eye out for them.
The permanent magnet synchronous motor is similar to BLDC motor but has, as its name implies, permanent magnets on the rotor. They show great traction characteristics and offer high power density and high efficiency and they are a good choice for high performance applications like buses. The Toyota Prius, Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Honda Acord and Ford Focus Electric use this type for propulsion. For example, GM has just recently announced the roll-out of 255 kiloWatt electric motors destined for use in their 2022 Hummer EV line. Each vehicle will use three, giving it over 1,000 horsepower capability.
The next in the list, the induction motor, originally used by Tesla Motors in their Model 3, (and by the way invented by Nikola Tesla in 1888) was replaced by a Switched Reluctance Motor for several important reasons that we will cover in the next column.
