Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Electric motors for new automobiles

The brushless DC motors use permanent magnets within their design and do not use a commutator or brush. The switching of current is done electronically within the windings making the motor more or less maintenance free. BLDC motors have good traction characteristics like high starting torque and offer high efficiency in the 95 – 98% region. The BLDC motor is the most preferred motor for the electric vehicle application due to its traction characteristics. There are two kinds: the hub and the in-runner.

The hub motor places the rotor on the outside and the stator that contains the windings on the inside. By connecting the wheel directly to the exterior rotor there is no need to a gear system. Not offering much in the way of power, the hub motor is very popular with electric cycle manufacturers. The new electric scooters you see around town use brushless hub motors.

The in-runner BLDC motor has a stator on the outside like a conventional motor and the rotor is on the inside. This means that some type of gear assembly is needed to transfer the power to the wheels. Usually the in-runner motor is “ironless” in that there is no iron stator core to magnetize. The torque being developed by wires inside the rotor. Because there is no magnetic iron core, ironless in-runners can spin freely when turned off, a good way to save energy and because of this they are highly efficient. Unfortunately, due to the lack of a magnetic stator core, this motor develops very low torque and must be run at very high angular velocities in order to obtain reasonable output power. Mini delivery vans built by Kinetic Green use this type of motor. There are almost 50,000 of them on the road in India and are rapidly making their way into the United States for use especially on congested city streets. Keep an eye out for them.