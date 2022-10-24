Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Electric vehicles catching fire in Florida

The first week of October found Mira and I loading up the van, throwing Willy in, and heading to Florida to survey the damage to our winter home after hurricane Ian hit. As we drove down into the state, a little below Tampa on Interstate 75, we could start to see trees down everywhere and great deal of destruction. Lamp posts along the highway were twisted into a U, and the green signs were flattened or bent. We could see from the highway that most of the houses were dark because there was no electricity.

When we arrived in Fort Myers our neighborhood was one pile of debris after another as almost every house had a tree flipped over or mountains of snapped limbs. It took us two full weeks to pile the tree wreckage we had along the road in front of our house. Luckily, our house had electricity and internet but no running water. Thank heavens the new roof we had put on this summer was still intact. All the markets were out of bottled water and gas stations were far and few between with long lines to groan and wait on.

Going to the Harbor Freight in Naples to buy a saw, we were held up by fire trucks responding to an automobile fire close to Tamiami Trail. We later heard on the news that an electric Tesla Model-S had suddenly burst into flames sitting in someone’s driveway. As if that was needed to compound the problems already on hand. There were nine electric vehicles in the area that caught fire that week.

So what is causing this terrible fire problem with electric vehicles? It goes without saying that submersion in water (especially salt water) of electrical equipment can damage low- and high-voltage components such as circuit boards and transformers, resulting in an electrical short. At AHV if we were going to repair a large piece of equipment such as an oscilloscope we would open them up outside and spray them down first with Windex and then with a garden hose. Of course we couldn’t energize them until they were baked dry out in the hot Elko sun and that took a day to do.

Because of the humidity and continuous rains in Florida however, high voltage circuits do not get a chance to dry out as they would in Nevada, so once a track path burns along the epoxy surface in a printed circuit board it is impossible to get rid of and will burn further when high voltage again is applied. To make matters worse, most electric vehicles in use today are powered by lithium-ion batteries. When damaged by something like saltwater, heat, or force, a chemical reaction known as thermal runaway can start inside one of the cells of these energy-dense batteries. It is a positive exponential waiting to happen.

Many students remember the demonstration of dropping a small chunk of sodium metal into water. The element is so chemically active that it will vigorously react with the water, giving off hydrogen gas in the process. Most of the time the metal heats so much it turns into a floating liquid ball dancing and spitting flames. Because sodium has such a low specific gravity (0.97) it can actually float in water.

Lithium, the metal in the column above sodium and what EV car batteries are made of, is just as reactive and is even less dense, coming in at 0.53, about the density of a piece of pine wood. This lightness is what makes it attractive for battery construction in addition to its high output cell potential of 3.3 volts. But, as one finds with all batteries, EV battery enclosures also undergo temperature and pressure changes that can lead to problems without proper venting to the outside atmosphere.

Take for example the Tesla-S car (the one we saw bursting into flames), the battery pack contains a total of 7,104 lithium-ion batteries. There are 16 modules wired in series and each module contains 6 groups of 74 cells wired in parallel. It's roughly the size of a storage trunk and weighs about 900 pounds.

The cells use a graphite/silicon anode and a nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode with an aqueous electrolyte and lithium ions as charge carriers. They are certainly state of art devices and there are a lot of them in one car. The battery pack on the Model S is below the floor of the automobile between the axles, giving a lower center of gravity for the vehicle. Unfortunately, this allows easy access for flood waters if the venting membranes are breached. That seems to be what happened with the car fires in Florida.

A new Tesla patent (10,763,472) wants to prevent potential fires with a metal-air battery pack connected to the main one. According to the patent, two battery packs would be connected by a tube and valve. If a thermal runaway started, the valve would open and allow the hot gas to flow through the metal-air battery pack, cooling the gas before it escapes to the surroundings of the car.

Besides the grief, EV fires are a challenge for responders who have to use between 8,000 to 12,000 gallons of water to put out the fires, more than 10 times as much as a gas engine-based vehicle, about six hours per vehicle.

This is what is coming within the next decade.