Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Electronic COVID detector

At the mall one day you decide to try on some clothes in the fitting room. As you walk into the confining space a small beeper on your phone alerts you to a dangerous situation – it has detected the Omicron virus particles in the air, most likely from an earlier user. You hightail it out of there, telling the clerk on the way.

Sound far-fetched? Not really, with an advance made by Japan’s Tohoku University's Graduate School of Environmental Studies last week. In a paper published in the December edition of Sensors and Actuators, their engineering team constructed such a device using the property of magnetostriction – the change in the length of an iron based material when it is magnetized.

The biosensor they fabricated requires no batteries and employs a special clad plate composed of iron, cobalt and nickel, generating power via induced magnetization caused by vibration. The vibration resonance frequency of the Fe-Co/Ni plates, which were coated with the receptor protein coronaviruses use to enter our cells, changes when the virus is absorbed, alluding to COVID-19 particles being in the air. This is shown in the photo that accompanies this column. Naturally the processing electronics requires battery voltage to work but the sensor is stand-alone and not attached to any wires. That is what gives it the unusual sensitivity.

In an earlier publication, Professor Fumio Narita, one of the team members, describes biosensors as compact analytical devices, incorporating biological or biomimetic sensing elements, and are applied for the detection and monitoring of various pathogens that are important for the environment, health, and food industries. That being said, biosensors must meet the requirements of sensitivity, response accuracy, reproducibility, high specificity toward the desired target element, nontoxicity, and cost effectiveness. As you can imagine, biosensors are a hot area of research in biology at the moment.

Several different mechanisms can be utilized to detect the presence of foreign entities and Narita lists the common methods scientists are using. The simplest type of biosensor is an optical transducer, which can detect the substance or pathogen as a measured change in the fluorescence, absorption, or reflectance performance of the sensing material. This technique simply takes advantage of a color change, something like litmus paper, but on a much smaller scale. Another class of biosensor is the electrochemical type where a voltage changes value due to a chemical reaction. An example of this, although not biological in nature, would be a carbon monoxide detector where certain reactions occur with the incoming CO gas that provides electrical signals that can be detected and gauged for certain pre-defined limits. Once those limits are reached action can be taken in the form of an audible alarm.

The sensor employed by the Tohoku group is what’s called a micromechanical transducer and it works by looking at the change in resonant frequency of the structure. There are two different kinds of this sensor. The first and oldest is the piezoelectric type that employs tiny quartz crystals to form a microbalance. Since quartz is very sensitive to high voltage electric fields the structure can be set into oscillations resonant at one frequency. When a known pathogen accumulates on the surface this resonant point noticeably shifts and is easily detected. However, according to their report, crystalline or ceramic piezoelectric materials can easily fracture under static and cyclic mechanical loading resulting in a failure that may be hard to spot. In addition it requires moderate voltages to operate.

Using the magnetostrictive property of certain materials is the other method of sensing vibrations in an object. You probably have seen, or at least heard this characteristic of electro-magnetic devices when they hum. The sound coming from a power transformer mounted on a telephone pole is the result of magnetic laminations in the transformer moving back and forth. They wiggle ever so slightly because their magnetic domains shift and rotate as the field cycles and these effects cause a change in the material's dimensions. The effect is small since the movement is usually less than a thousandth of an inch but has been put to good use over the years. During WWII, some early sonar transducers used nickel as a magnetostrictive material pinging the depths with an ultrasonic pulse. Likewise, the ultrasonic pick tool used by your dentist, the one with the high pitched screech, uses magnetostrictive effects to operate.

The Tohoku researchers bonded a composite Fe30Co70 plate with a thickness of 0.1 mm to a nickel plate with a thickness of 0.1 mm, saying that the second plate enhanced the signals which they fed into a wireless communications system. From this they examined the dynamic characteristics such as changes in frequency Δf (about 0.1 Hz) and output voltage ΔV because of the virus binding to the clad plate to demonstrate the possibility of developing a simple wireless virus sensing device.