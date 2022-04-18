Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Fertilizer shortage, Part 2

Last week we began a short article about the coming shortage of fertilizer and how it is going to affect food production in the year ahead. You may have seen the cost of everyday food prices shooting to record levels not seen in 40 years, or maybe have been surprised by a bare shelf in certain sections at the grocery store. Even President Biden has chimed in about our present situation saying two weeks ago: “It’s going to be real.”

His observation is beginning to be felt. A lot of the food shortages deal with the interruption of fertilizer due to the Russian involvement in Ukraine. Both the world and the United States receive a lot of this important product from that region. So we covered the topic and what is involved in its manufacture.

Making fertilizer starts with the large scale production of ammonia gas. You may recall that synthetic ammonia from the Haber process helped out Germany during WWI when they were cut off by Britain from the nitrates of Chile. I mentioned that it is somewhat ironic how that nation’s patented process, born in war, is an absolute god-send when it comes to feeding the hungry fields nowadays.

Ammonia is always used because it has the highest nitrogen content of all commercial fertilizers. It is therefore essential for crop production. But when two carbon dioxide molecules are made for every molecule of ammonia produced this not only uses natural gas — a fossil fuel and a lot of energy — but the results contribute to excess carbon dioxide released to the atmosphere.

Last month a team from the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University consisting of Dr. Abdoulaye Djire, assistant professor, and graduate student Denis Johnson, discovered a technique to produce ammonia through an electrochemical process resulting in greatly reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Their goal is to replace the Haber-Bosch process with one powered by electricity that is more sustainable and safer for our environment.

The great challenge of ammonia synthesis, electrochemical or otherwise, is the requirement to take a nitrogen molecule from the air, and break it in two. This is a tall order because the triple bond holding the two nitrogen atoms together is one of the strongest known in nature.

As mentioned last week, in the existing technology, now over a hundred years old, water and methane are heated over a catalyst that encourages atomic atom switching, producing a stream of carbon dioxide and hydrogen in the process. The hydrogen is then reacted with nitrogen over an iron catalyst and the result is ammonia gas. Because the process is so old, you have to believe it has been refined and squeezed to the peak of efficiency. Current global ammonia production is about 176 million tons per year and is predominantly achieved through this Haber Bosch process.

The researchers have proposed using the electrochemical nitrogen reduction reaction (NRR) to produce ammonia from atmospheric nitrogen and water. The benefits of using an electrochemical method include using water to provide protons and the ability to produce ammonia at ambient temperature and pressure. This process would potentially require lower amounts of energy than the Haber-Bosch which operates at pressures above 400 atmospheres and temperatures above 500 degrees Celsius.

To run this new process, as mentioned in their paper published in the January 2022 journal Nature Scientific Reports, “Ti2N Nitride Evokes … Nitrogen Reduction Reaction” the researchers found that using a titanium nitride catalyst that already has nitrogen intermingled in its structure, allowing for a more efficient ammonia formation. “In the future, this could be a major scientific reform,” said Professor Djire. “About 2% of the world’s total energy is used for ammonia production. Reducing that huge number would drastically reduce our carbon footprint and energy consumption.”

“It’s easier for ammonia to form because the protons can attach to the nitrogen in the structure, form the ammonia and then the ammonia will leave out of the structure,” said his graduate student Denis Johnson. “A hole is made in the structure that can pull the nitrogen gas in and separate the triple bond.”

Many companies are looking for a way to reduce these environmental costs in securing the future of ammonia generation. Let’s hope at least one of them can be brought to fruition.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

