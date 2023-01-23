Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Filling up with hydrogen (Part 2)

Last week we covered the idea of using hydrogen as an alternative automobile fuel and calculated I’d need 14 kilograms of hydrogen gas for a trip from Elko to Reno. Not comfortable placing large gas storage tanks in my car, I could use liquid hydrogen if I turned the gas into a liquid but of course I’d have to keep it cold at the cryogenic temperature of -252 Celsius. If the volume were small enough that may work, so how much would that be?

That’s an easy calculation because liquid hydrogen has a density of 71 kilograms per cubic meter (4.432 lb/ft3) calculating out to 0.2 cubic meters, a sphere about 28 inches in diameter – certainly something I could put in my trunk. Unfortunately, it must be insulated quite well or else half will evaporate before I get to Winnemucca, leaving me on empty. For this to be feasible and depending on my insulation, a few percent would probably evaporate along the way. From the heat of vaporization of liquid hydrogen it would take 6.3 megajoules to fully boil away my entire tank of 14 kilograms, and this has to be taken into account as I drove, especially if I took the trip on a hot Nevada July day.

The future of a hydrogen economy will be very different than what we are used to. Think of the Detroit advertising slogans. “Save’s Hydrogen for the Long Trip” or “Thirty-Five Km per Kg” or if we are still on the Imperial System “Ten Miles to the Pound”.

Naturally, the cold liquid hydrogen would be stored in a thermos-like bottle, where, with a centimeter of vacuum as insulation calculations from Wikipedia show an influx of heat from the outer edge of the “ball tank” heating my costly hydrogen fuel up as 85 joules per second, allowing for a temperature difference of 300 Kelvin. You can do the calculations, I won’t bore you with them here, but a full tank insulated in this manner would take 20 hours to boil away, putting the Reno trip on as long as I can find a H2 filling station somewhere on Virginia Street. But if Elko has one, there is a good bet Reno will have one too.

When we switch to hydrogen, you will have to pay strict attention to times and amounts or else you will have an empty tank. No matter, the onboard calculator will alert you on how much to put in. There is no sense going to bed with a full tank of slowly venting hydrogen gas.

How much would such a trip from Elko to Reno cost? Right now, using Diesel in my old yellow Mercedes the 12 gallons cost me about $60. One online site claimed that Green Hydrogen produced with renewable resources costs between about $3/kg and $6.55/kg. The standard Brown Hydrogen from fossil fuels is cheaper at about $1.80/kg. Not wanting to be accused of indifference to polluting the Earth, I’d probably choose Blue Hydrogen, which pairs carbon capture with steam methane reformation of natural gas and goes for $2.40/kg – the middle of the road.

You will discover these colors associated with hydrogen fuel as you did when you learned the costly difference between 87 and 93 at the neighborhood gasoline pump. My trip would run me $39, not bad when compared to diesel and even taking into account a 10 percent shrinkage factor.

But you have to admit, cold storage of hydrogen is a pain.

There is another way to store hydrogen gas and that is to have it absorbed into a metal. Although this sounds somewhat odd, think of how a sponge is full of holes yet still holds water. Metal hydrides are very effective at storing large amounts of hydrogen gas in a safe and compact way. Because the hydrogen molecule is one of the smallest, it can sneak in-between the atoms of certain metals and flow out when needed. Metal hydrides, such as MgH2 and NaAlH4, can actually pull into their crystalline structure the hydrogen gas, keeping it there until needed, doing it with low pressure.

First reported by Scottish scientist Thomas Graham in 1868, after whom "Graham's Laws of Gas Diffusion” is known, the strange absorption (he called it “occlusion”) of hydrogen being taken up by the metals palladium, platinum, and iron was observed to be as high as 173 times by volume. But, such metals are far too expensive to be used just to store a gas and certainly other material has been found since then. At the present magnesium based hydrogen storage materials are believed to provide the best solution for several reasons. First, magnesium is inexpensive, second, it has a low density of merely 1.74 grams per cm3, and third, MgH2i can store 7.6 percent by weight of hydrogen gas.

That would mean, if we were going to just pump in hydrogen gas for our Reno trip, our steel tank would need about 400 pounds of this compound inside. While a little on the heavy side, this approach has the advantage that the storage pressure would only be atmospheric. As we fill the tank with the hydrogen the pressure would not increase because it just keeps getting absorbed into the pellets inside the tank.

Work in this area is ongoing at a feverish pace. Although hydrogen gas is the most abundant element in the universe, there aren’t many places yet, unless you live in Southern California, New York, or Washington, D.C., where a person can pump it into an automobile. But, this is a technology that one way or the other will be here within the decade. Get ready.