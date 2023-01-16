Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Filling up with hydrogen

Pretty soon you might be pulling into a gas station and actually filling your car with a gas – this time hydrogen. As the United States heads away from fossil fuels many scientists predict that we will move to a hydrogen economy because it makes sense. It certainly has one advantage: no one country can claim a monopoly on its production because, after all, the oceans are filled with H2O – enough for everybody.

In fact, everyone will love hydrogen fuel. Even those climate conscious individuals who want to rid the world of carbon because when it burns with oxygen the product is simply water. A hydrogen based automobile will have steam coming out of the exhaust pipe instead of noxious carbon monoxide, meaning you would not need any catalytic converter in the exhaust system to slow down your engine and this means the smog tester people will have to find new jobs. Unfortunately, some people will gripe as the roads are made wet from all of the moisture condensing on their surface -- a hazard for those in icy winter environments. It can be said that few fuels carry as many expectations and goals as hydrogen and you will see cars powered by it within the next decade.

Besides, hydrogen can help tackle the “elephant in the room” issue of where do we get enough electrical energy to charge all of those new EVs at night while everybody is sleeping? Because hydrogen can be produced anytime, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar seem ideal for its generation. The hitch is that, while an excellent medium to power our mobile society, hydrogen itself is hard to store. Let’s do a simple comparison with known fuels.

You may not know it but the burning of hydrogen gas with oxygen gives off a fair amount of energy when you consider the weight of the fuel as compared to say, a gallon of gasoline. The energy in a kilogram of hydrogen gas is about the same as the energy in a gallon of gasoline. Unfortunately, a balloon filled with a kilogram of hydrogen is about ten foot in diameter and that -- compared to the gallon of gasoline -- is the next big problem. But how far can you go on that? This we can easily determine from online data. First we need to find what a typical car uses on a normal trip.

If I fill my old 1985 Mercedes with 12 gallons of diesel fuel or 38.4 kilograms (85 pounds), I can drive about 300 miles – certainly enough to get me to Reno from Elko. I will be using 1.72E9 joules of energy to get there because a gallon of diesel can yield 44.88 megajoules per kilogram. This overcomes the wind resistance, rolling friction, and thermal inefficiencies that are against my trip. If I used hydrogen fuel, I would only need about 14 kilograms of hydrogen gas to go the same distance, which doesn’t seem like a lot. But the big question is what kind of tank can I store this in?

Consider a typical gas welding setup. There are two tanks. The green oxygen cylinder is usually filled to a pressure of 2,200 pounds per square inch and about four feet tall containing about 0.83 cubic feet of gas or 23.5 liters. If we stored hydrogen in that sized tank, how far could I go? Well, let’s assume I can pressurize the hydrogen a little bit higher without fear of it causing an oxidation reaction, to say, 2,900 psi or 197 atmospheres. The ideal gas law says:

PV = nRT (with R being 0.0821 Liter Atm/ mol Kelvin)

That says I can store 191 mols of H2 gas inside the tank, only 382 grams. I wouldn’t even make it to the Carlin exit before I ran out. I’d need 37 tanks to get to Reno and couldn’t fit them in my car. Newer tanks called Type III can hold a lot more pressure. Made from composite materials such as fiberglass with aramid or carbon fiber housed in a steel liner are able to hold up to 10,000 psi and this would allow me to get to Battle Mountain with two such tanks but there I’d have to refill them both.

That’s why liquid fuel is so much better to use and store, it has a much higher energy density than any gas fuel. But storage of hydrogen as a liquid requires cryogenic temperatures since the boiling point of hydrogen is close to absolute zero, at −252.8 degrees Celsius. To keep an automobile tank at that low a temperature would be a tall order, consuming a tremendous amount of energy to run the refrigeration mechanism especially on a hot day. There may be an advantage in a specially constructed vacuum thermos bottle to store the cold liquid.

As you can see, complexity and cost have limited the use of liquefied hydrogen to date except for rockets.

What about the other welding tank, an acetylene one? In that tank the acetylene is dissolved in liquid acetone saturated balsa wood because it can’t be pressurized higher than 29 psi or else it will explode. Can hydrogen gas be stored like this? The answer is yes because the molecule is so small it can be actually dissolved into a solid.

Next week we will examine alternatives to compressed and liquefied hydrogen in the form of solids that can absorb the gas like a sponge.