Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Fossils all around

Just like states have gems associated with them, (ours is the Virgin Valley Black Fire Opal), some states have named fossils as well. If you have ever gone to the La Brea Tar Pits, right in the heart of Los Angeles on Wilshire Boulevard, you would agree that the Saber-toothed tiger, Smilodon fatalis, is a good choice for the prominent fossil of California. The museum there has hundreds of skulls on display illustrating their huge fangs.

Another neighboring state, Idaho, chose the Hagerman horse, Equus simplicidens, as their state fossil. Sometimes called the American zebra, this animal was a North American species of equid from the Pleistocene epoch and was discovered in 1928 in Hagerman, Idaho.

Sometimes the choices really make sense. The official state fossil of Wyoming, and one of the most commonly excavated fish fossils in the world is the Knightia, an extinct genus of clupeid bony fish that lived in the freshwater lakes and rivers there during the Eocene epoch. Named after Wyoming professor Wilbur Clinton Knight, "an indefatigable student of the paleontology of the Rocky Mountains" you can actually rockhound or fossil-hound this critter along the Green River Formation in southwestern Wyoming, near the towns of Kemmerer and Diamondville.

Nevada has our own fossil, the Ichthyosaurs, and it made the news this week. In a paper, “Grouping Behavior in a Triassic Marine Apex Predator,” published in the December edition of Current Biology, a team headed by Neil P. Kelley of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Vanderbilt University, did extensive research at the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park site and came to the conclusion that the region was used as a nursery instead of a dying off burial ground 200 million years ago.

The park, roughly 20 miles from Gabbs, houses an exposed bedrock surface that contains the bones of several giant ichthyosaurs buried in sediments during the Triassic period. Scientists say there was abundant water in the area because an arm of what is now the Pacific Ocean covered portions of the West, including present-day Nevada. The ichthyosaur fossil location was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1973 and the unusual concentration of skeletons, at least 40, was originally thought to be due to the creatures being stranded during unusually low tides.

Ranging up to 50 feet in length, these school bus sized “fish lizards” are one of the most highly specialized reptiles to have ever existed, looking somewhat like a dolphin with a long pointy nose full of sharp teeth. Similar to modern cetaceans, such as whales and dolphins, ichthyosaurs were considered to be air-breathing animals. As we all know whales are mammals and warm-blooded but ichthyosaurs are assumed to be cold blooded creatures although there is heated debate on this. Some paleontologists point to a high metabolism rate (warm blooded) by the observed oxygen isotope ratio in their teeth that indicates a body temperature of about 90 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 35 degrees higher than the surrounding seawater they lived in. In addition, reports of regions where blubber resided around their skeleton is certainly consistent with warm-bloodedness as found in animals that need to generate their own heat.

The first finding of ichthyosaurs fossils occurred during the early nineteenth century, when the first complete skeletons were found in England causing the order Ichthyosauria to be named in 1834. Later that century, many excellently preserved ichthyosaur fossils were discovered in Europe including some with soft-tissue remains. By the early 1900s, ichthyosaur research moved to Germany where the noted paleontologist Friedrich von Huene wrote many articles on the subject taking advantage of an easy access to the many specimens found in his country.

In 1905, the Saurian Expedition led by John Campbell Merriam found 25 specimens on the Shoshone Mountains in central Nevada, where the Ichthyosaurs State Park is located today. Some of the specimens they recovered were brought back to Berkeley and are exhibited today at the University of California’s Museum of Paleontology.

As mentioned earlier, research conducted over an eight year period by the team puts forward the idea that the ichthyosaurs migrated to this location, being an ocean at the time, to breed and give birth together in relative safety, similar to how modern-day whales migrate. Using newer paleontological techniques such as high-resolution 3D scanning and geochemistry, the researchers have unearthed evidence that the creatures were migrating to the site and congregating year after year along the same stretch of coastline, over a period of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of years.

Careful comparison of the bones and teeth using micro-CT X-ray scans at Vanderbilt University revealed the small bones were in fact embryonic and a newborn Shonisaurus. You wouldn’t find that in an old-age home.