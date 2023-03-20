Back in January I wrote about the possibility of using hydrogen as an alternative fuel to ordinary gasoline. I had said that the storage of the hydrogen either under high pressure as a gas or at cryogenic temperatures as a liquid was going to be the biggest obstacle to our nation suddenly switching to this non-polluting energy source. Since that time several people have written to me asking if hydrogen based fuel cells will ever be used to power automobiles instead of just burning the hydrogen in an engine. Doing a little research on this interesting subject I have found some data and report it now.

There are already hydrogen based vehicles running in many European cities where electric municipal buses are powered not by batteries but instead by chemical fuel cells that combine hydrogen and atmospheric oxygen to make the electricity.

It seems that transit buses are one of the best transportation applications for fuel cell technology and there are several reasons for this. Buses usually operate in congested urban areas where pollution is already a problem. Having a non-polluting mass transit system would be a winner even if they have to be subsidized somewhat by local governments but there are health benefits we can factor in for this. Secondly, because most bus systems are centralized there is only a need for one hydrogen filling station situated at the main depot or bus yard. Thirdly, the system will not be affected by the price fluctuations of fossil fuels that we have seen in the past several years.

Consider the Urbino-18 bus already running in Berlin that is powered by Ballard fuel cells. They fuel the 100 kW electric motors and produce only water in the exhaust. The system stores 50kg of hydrogen in eight roof-mounted tanks which allows about 300 miles of operational range and an average refueling time of 20 minutes.

You will soon see hydrogen buses coming to large metropolitan areas in the U.S. within the next few years, with some already on the roads. According to their website, Foothill Transit of Los Angeles operates a fleet of 33 hydrogen fuel cell buses that serves 327 square miles around the city but we are woefully behind. As of 2020, three years ago, 5,648 hydrogen fuel cell buses were in use around the world, with 93.7% of them in China.

The idea of a device that can make electricity by simply combining hydrogen and oxygen with no moving parts is not new. In 1842, William Grove developed the first fuel cell (which he called the gas voltaic battery), which produced electrical energy by combining hydrogen and oxygen, describing it using his elementary atomic theory.

The term fuel cell was first used in 1889 by the British chemist Charles Langer who used a porous non-conductor to hold the electrolyte. Fifty years later Francis Thomas Bacon and his coworkers at the University of Cambridge, England, worked on improving the efficiency of a fuel cell by using an alkaline electrolyte. Their work resulted in the invention of gas-diffusion electrodes in which the fuel gas on one side is effectively kept in controlled contact with an aqueous electrolyte on the other side.

In the 1960s, Pratt & Whitney licensed Bacon's U.S. patents for use in the U.S. space program to supply electricity and drinking water (hydrogen and oxygen being readily available from the spacecraft tanks). Almost all NASA space flights from Gemini onwards used hydrogen-oxygen fuel cells to generate electricity.

At this point there are many different types of fuel cells; with some even “burning” diesel fuel! They all work basically the same. They are made up of three adjacent segments: the anode, the electrolyte, and the cathode. Like all batteries an oxidation reaction occurs at anode and reduction at the cathode at the interfaces of the three different segments. The net result of these two reactions is that fuel is consumed and water or carbon dioxide is released as a by-product, and an electric current is generated which can be used to power electrical devices such as a motors.

The basic Bacon cell usually has two porous carbon electrodes impregnated with a suitable catalyst such as platinum or silver. This gets the reaction going by removing electrons from the incoming hydrogen molecule. The space between the two electrodes is filled with a concentrated hydroxide solution which, like an alkaline battery, serves as an electrolyte. The hydrogen and oxygen gases are bubbled into the electrolyte through the porous carbon electrodes. When they combine, under the action of the catalyst, the result is just water. The cell provides a potential of about 0.9 V and like batteries or solar panels can be stacked in series to increase the voltage output and in parallel to increase the current. There are literally thousands of new designs as this technology has moved forward with the EV revolution.

One interesting thing: In recognition of the fuel cell industry and America's role in fuel cell development, the United States Senate recognized 8 October 2015 as National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day. The date was chosen in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen (1.008).