Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Goldfish chauffeurs

Remember Toonces the Driving Cat from Saturday Night Live? It was a skit that aired back in May 1989 with Steve Martin and Victoria Jackson and everyone talked about it for a long time because it was pretty outrageous. It may have also been a foreshadowing of animal research coming in the next 30 years.

New work by a team at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, describes the training of goldfish to drive a small electric cart. You can even view the video of the fish controlling the car at:

I have taken several snippets from this link and they are in the photo that usually accompanies my science column. I have also grabbed a photo of Toonces for those too young to remember the vignette. It is from the SNL page on Youtube – you can easily download that too. I think you will enjoy the short clip.

From the Ben-Gurion website the university says the research they are doing is an actual experiment to explore animal behavior -- although it may sound straight out of a Dr. Seuss story, they are seeking the answer to the question “Is an animal’s innate navigational abilities universal or is it somehow restricted to their home environment?”

Taking the premise to the extreme, the researchers designed a set of wheels under a goldfish tank and added a camera system to record and translate the fish's movements into forward and back and side to side directions to control the moving wheels. By doing so, they discovered that a goldfish's navigational ability supersedes its watery environs. In other words, it has the ability to drive a cart or perhaps a car forward to a specific spot if it could.

Their findings were published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Behavioral Brain Research in the paper entitled: “From Fish Out of Water to New Insights on Navigation Mechanisms in Animals.” The researchers, lead by Shachar Givon, a Ph.D. student in the Life Sciences Department, tested whether the fish in the motorized tank was really navigating by placing a clearly visible target on the wall opposite the tank. That is the pink stripe you see in the photo. According to their paper, after a few days of training, the fish navigated to the target where it was offered a reward of food pellets by hand. Moreover, they found the fish were able to do so even if they were interrupted in the middle by hitting a wall and they were not fooled by false targets placed in the path by the researchers. If you watch the video link above you will see the fish push against the front wall of the electric cart trying his (or her) damnedest to get to that treat. As the fish pushed the cart the electric motors wheeled it forward.

Now, it goes without saying that navigation is a critical ability for animal survival. It is essential for food foraging, finding shelter, and seeking mates. Because this is a universal function in the animal kingdom, the researchers wanted to explore whether space representation and navigation mechanisms can be utilized by one species embedded in the environment of another species. In other words, can an animal utilize the instrumentalities they have available to cope with a task (such as navigation) while existing in the space completely foreign to them.

When the trained goldfish used the Fish Operated Vehicle (FOV), they were using that device to achieve the goal of getting a prize. If you download the video you will see the wheeled platform reacting to the fish’s movements. A relatively shallow water level of 15 cm was selected to reduce surface waves while the FOV was moving. The side view in the photo shows the full mechanism.

The fish were tasked to “drive” the FOV towards the visual target in the terrestrial environment, which was observable through the walls of the tank, and indeed were able to operate the vehicle, explore the new environment, and reach the target regardless of the starting point, all while avoiding dead-ends and correcting location inaccuracies. These results demonstrate how a fish was able to transfer its space representation and navigation skills to a wholly different terrestrial environment, thus supporting the hypothesis that the former possess a universal quality that is species-independent.

The study led the researchers to two conclusions according to researcher Givon. "The study hints that navigational ability is universal rather than specific to the environment. Second, it shows that goldfish have the cognitive ability to learn a complex task in an environment completely unlike the one they evolved in."

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

