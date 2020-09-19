Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Has life been discovered on another planet?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We learned the definition of life in high school biology class by using the simple mnemonic: Mrs Gren: movement, respiration, sensitivity, growth, reproduction, excretion, and nutrition. Easy to remember, it can be applied to all life forms on earth from the lowly amoeba to the lofty human.

But what about other locations within our ordered system of planets that circle the Sun? Are there other places where life may exist? Scientists here have been looking for decades. Right now on Mars we have the Curiosity rover launched in 2011 and still operational as of September 2020. Nothing has been definitely found yet.

But, just this week, a tantalizing presentation by the European Southern Observatory about the possible detection of life on a close-by planet made the science headlines. Before we cover that, let’s look at other sites that are thought to be good candidates for life.

One of the best is Europa, the watery moon of Jupiter. Slightly smaller than Earth’s Moon, Europa is primarily made of silicate rock and has an ice crust. It also has a very thin atmosphere, composed primarily of oxygen, which raises the odds considerably. Unlike our moon, which is pockmarked with millions of craters, Europa has the smoothest face of any known object in the Solar System.