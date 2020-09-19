Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Has life been discovered on another planet?

We learned the definition of life in high school biology class by using the simple mnemonic: Mrs Gren: movement, respiration, sensitivity, growth, reproduction, excretion, and nutrition. Easy to remember, it can be applied to all life forms on earth from the lowly amoeba to the lofty human.
But what about other locations within our ordered system of planets that circle the Sun? Are there other places where life may exist? Scientists here have been looking for decades. Right now on Mars we have the Curiosity rover launched in 2011 and still operational as of September 2020. Nothing has been definitely found yet.
But, just this week, a tantalizing presentation by the European Southern Observatory about the possible detection of life on a close-by planet made the science headlines. Before we cover that, let’s look at other sites that are thought to be good candidates for life.
One of the best is Europa, the watery moon of Jupiter. Slightly smaller than Earth’s Moon, Europa is primarily made of silicate rock and has an ice crust. It also has a very thin atmosphere, composed primarily of oxygen, which raises the odds considerably. Unlike our moon, which is pockmarked with millions of craters, Europa has the smoothest face of any known object in the Solar System.
Pictures from the Voyager space-probe flyby in 1979 show a flat surface with crazy zig-zag cracks, much like one would see flying over our North Pole. It is speculated that there is an ocean below this ice and if a meteor does arrive, it just plunges through, making a hole in the ice that is slowly closed up.
But, you may wonder, how can there be liquid water so far from the Sun? The current theory is that heat from tidal flexing of the interior rocks by the massive Jupiter causes the ocean to remain liquid and drives ice movement similar to plate tectonics found here on Earth (hence the cracks). NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper in 2025 to investigate its habitability and search for a landing site so that the future Europa Lander can make a stop.
There are other places where life may exist. The dwarf planet Ceres has been in the news this year as another possible location. With a diameter of 580 miles, it is the largest asteroid lying between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter and because of its size, was the first asteroid discovered back in 1801.
The robotic NASA spacecraft Dawn entered orbit around Ceres in March 2015 and has furnished many remarkable pictures of its surface. Like Europa, the surface of Ceres is smooth and thought to be a remnant of an early water-ocean. Spectroscopic studies show that it is rich in carbonates and ammoniated silicates.
In December 2015, NASA scientists reported the existence of strange bright spots on Ceres. Thought to be magnesium sulfate (Epsom salt) that had crystallized from brines that reached the surface from below, this indicated the possibility of liquid water allowing, again, conditions favorable to organic life.
Further out we find Enceladus, a moon of Saturn that ejects plumes of salted water laced with grains of silica-rich sand far above its surface. Again, like Europa, liquid water indicates that hydrothermal activity is working as an energy source and this may allow the formation of a subsurface ocean.
In 2005, the Cassini spacecraft discovered over 100 geysers spewing water that either falls back to the ground as snow or continues outward, supplying material to the outer E ring of the planet. On June 27, 2018, from Cassini data, scientists reported the detection of complex macromolecular organics in these jet plumes.
Some models of Enceladus suggest that a salty ocean may be just the right environment for methanogen microbes to exist. These are ones that metabolize without oxygen and several robotic missions have been proposed to further explore Enceladus in the years to come.
On September 14 the European Southern Observatory announced the discovery of a rare molecule, PH3, or phosphine, in the clouds of Venus. A listing on their website details their research which will be published in Nature Astronomy next month: “Phosphine Gas in the Cloud Decks of Venus.”
Although Venus is by far the hottest planet in our Solar System with a whopping surface temperature of 800 degrees Fahrenheit — enough to melt lead — astronomers have speculated for decades that the high clouds on Venus could offer a home for microbes that are floating free of the scorching surface. The detection of phosphine could point to such extra-terrestrial “aerial” life because this may be a product of their metabolism. On Earth, phosphine is only made industrially or by microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments.
“When we got the first hints of phosphine in Venus’s spectrum, it was a shock!” says team leader Jane Greaves of Cardiff University in the UK, who first spotted signs of phosphine in IR observations from the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope at Mauna Kea, Hawaii. Confirming their discovery required using 45 antennas of the Atacama Large Millimeter/Array in Chile, a more sensitive telescope in which the ESO is a partner.
The international team, which includes researchers from the UK, US and Japan, estimates that whatever phosphine amount exists in Venus’s clouds is ten thousand times larger than that expected from natural non-biological processes on the planet, such as minerals blown upwards from the surface, volcanoes, or lightning. None of those could make anywhere near enough phosphine to be detected.
Was life finally discovered on another planet?
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
